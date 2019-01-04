Irish Cup tie at Dergview comes at wrong time for Maiden City

Maiden City manager Colm Cassidy feels tomorrow’s Tennent’s Irish Cup tie at Dergview is coming at the wrong time for his injury hit squad.

Cassidy confirmed that he will be missing at least five players - Dwayne McBrearty, Kealan McDermott, Matthew Duffy, Robbie Donnell and Colin Murray - for the fifth round tie, but knows whatever side he plays will give their all.

“To be honest the tie has come at the wrong time for us, in fact it couldn’t have come at worst time, as that Boxing Day Craig Memorial Cup Final has taken its toll on us,” he insisted.

“I have six from my first team that played in the final, all missing for the Dergview game, but we have big squad and have young players who will come in and I know they won’t let us down.

“They will all do a job for us and look we aren’t going to win the Irish Cup, yes potentially we might have had a good chance of maybe getting into the sixth round, but I have accepted this week, it will be all about looking to do our best and be competitive.”

Under Ivan Sproule’s management Dergview have had some of a mixed results particularly in recent weeks, but Cassidy knows the Championships side’s bottom team will be looking to reach the sixth round.

“Listen Dergview are looking to kick-start their season, so any kind of victory over any team could boost their confidence,” he added.

“Having come up against Ivan as a manager four or five times over the last couple of seasons, I know what he likes. He’ll not take us lightly, he’s professional the way he does things and he’ll have them pumped up.

“He’ll not want to get beat by an Intermediate side and that’s a fact.”

Maiden City go into the tie full of confidence after defeating Tobermore on Boxing Day to claim the Craig Memorial Cup.

“We are unbeaten in around 18 or 19 games and that’s good habit to be in, so yeah we are going into the tie confidence,” he said.

“Yes we are down players, but I trust the younger players, because I know they are good enough and whatever team I put out on the pitch, they will be competitive and they’ll enjoy it.”