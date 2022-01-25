Irish League and League of Ireland clubs interested in Derry City's Jack Malone

Derry City manager Ruaidhri Higgins.

Higgins revealed he has been working tirelessly in pursuit of one more new addition but stressed any potential signing has to be the right fit for the club.

The Limavady native highlighted the impact midfielder Alfie Lewis and Czech goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros had while on-loan at St Patrick’s Athletic last season but added he was conscious that loan moves don’t always work out.

“I wouldn’t rule out a loan deal but it would have to be very, very beneficial,” stated Higgins.

“If you look at Alfie Lewis and the Czech keeper, Jaros at St Pat’s last year, they were two brilliant loans; they showed how they can work out but they don’t always work like that. Unless I thought it was really going to enhance the team, then I wouldn’t do it.

“If I felt it was going to enhance the team then I would go for it, but at the minute I’m not ruling anything out.”

Despite rumours to the contrary, the Derry boss ruled out any move for Coleraine’s Jamie Glackin before next week’s Irish League transfer window shuts but said he was continuing to have talks with various clubs and players in the hope of adding another new face.

“I like Jamie Glackin, he’s a really good footballer, but it’s not a priority for us at the minute,” he insisted.

“We are speaking to people and there is obviously stuff going on but as I have always said until I feel it’s 100 per cent right for Derry City, then we won’t do it, but I’m confident within the next week or two we will add to the group.”

It’s also believed that clubs from both the League of Ireland and Irish League have contacted the Brandywell club about midfielder Jack Malone.

The 21-year-oldplayed a lot of games in the run-in last year but with City adding the likes of Patrick McEleney, Will Patching, Brandon Kavanagh and Michael Duffy to the squad, the competition for places in the heart of the midfield will be fierce this year.

Despite the interest though, Higgins is happy for the City youth team graduate to stay and fight for his place.

“There have been a couple of enquires for Jack, but I’m more than happy for him to stay and fight for his place, if he’s happy to do so,” Higgins conceded.