IRISH LEAGUE: ’Stute’s midfield general in top form

Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin wants midfielder Aaron Harkin to continue his good form.

The talented 24-year-old produced a ‘man-of-the-match’ display at Knockbreda on Saturday and the ’Stute boss wants him to build on that display.

“Harks was brilliant and he has been excellent for us,” explained McLaughlin.

“We took Aaron Jarvis out of midfield at Knockbreda to rest him, as we have a lot of games coming up and to be fair Jarvy has been the dominate force these last few games and I wanted the other midfielder to respond and I felt Harks, Niall (Grace) and Jake (Morrow) definitely did that, especially Harks.

“He had really, really good performance, kept the ball really well, scored a penalty and was unlucky with another few efforts.

“So, yeah, he looked at class act and long may his form continue.”

The Waterside men travel to the PSNI this weekend and McLaughlin is looking for another similar performance from his players.

“Look, when things are going well you don’t want it to end, you want the next game to be played tomorrow, because the boys are playing so well and working so hard,” he added.

“When things are going well the games can’t come quick enough, so, fingers crossed, our run can continue and longer the better.”

’Stute make the trip to Newforge with new signing Warner Mullen expected to be involved in the squad and with Sean McCarron coming off the bench at Breda Park last weekend, McLaughlin is happy to have strengthened his panel.

“The more options you have is great and you can’t have enough strikers, because at the top end of the pitch is where all the games are won,” he said.

“So to have Sean and Warner coming in can only be a good thing.

“Sean came on and made his debut at Knockbreda and hopefully Warner can get cleared in time for the PSNI game.”