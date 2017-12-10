IRISH LEAGUE: United boss fuming after heavy loss to Championship leaders

Limavady United player/manager Paul Owens: “Disappointing result and performance isn’t even close to how I feel after the game, I told the boys that I’m embarrassed, we can look for excuses and I don’t know if it’s a soft centre but this has been coming.

“The hunger and desire, all the wee simple aspects, which you need and which I’m seeing from other teams just isn’t there and it’s disappointing. I put far too much time into this job for a performance like that.

“I just told the players that we are four weeks away from the transfer window and maybe some players aren’t up to this level or just don’t want to be at this club anymore and I told the players that I’m not wasting my time, I have a young boy at the house, who I could be spending a Saturday with him.

“I said in the press this week that we have a 22 man squad to choose from but come match day I have only 12 players and one has to come off with an injury and then Hugh Carlin, has had to come on when our physio has advised him to take another week.

“Then you go and lose your discipline and get a man sent-off for two reckless tackles, in fact in my opinion his first tackle was a red card too, so all these wee simple things, that I can try to install in them isn’t working.”