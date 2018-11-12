'It's an honour and privilege to manage Derry City' - Declan Devine

NEWLY appointed Derry City manager Declan Devine has insisted the work starts now.

Devine, who was unveiled as the new Candy Stripes boss at the Bishop's Gate Hotel, has signed a two year deal with his home town club and he's ready for the big task in hand.

Having managed the Brandywell men five years ago, Devine believes him and his back room team of Kevin Deery (Assistant Manger), Marty McCann (First Team Coach) and Paddy McCourt (Head of Academy), will all play a major role in reshaping the club.