Derry City players, from left, Carl Winchester, Sam Todd and Mark Connolly after a flare was thrown onto the pitch

​A DEFIANT Tiernan Lynch insists he won't give up on challenging for the league title until it's mathematically impossible.

Derry City failed to make a significant dent in Shamrock Rovers lead at the top after their two games in hand where they registered just a single point from games away to Sligo Rovers and at home to second placed Bohemians on Friday night.

With 11 games remaining in the 2025 Airtricity League campaign, Derry find themselves EIGHT points behind Rovers who they meet in a 'must-win' game for the Candy Stripes in Tallaght Stadium on Sunday.

It's not an unassailable lead but Derry simply can't afford any further slip-ups and hope Rovers take their eyes off the ball with the distraction of European football.

Dipo Akinyemi of Derry City, 10, scores his side's first goal at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

"Rovers are the benchmark there's no doubt about that but this is a strange league," said Lynch after the 1-1 draw with Bohs.

"Until someone tells me mathematically that you can't do anything or go anywhere then we'll keep going until the very, very end.

"We're under no illusions how difficult it's going to be next week going to Tallaght. They're a good side but I think we need to concentrate on the positives from our end and see where it takes us."

Failure to put pressure on Rovers during those two games in hand was a real 'disappointment' for Lynch. "That's the biggest disappointment and that's something we'll probably regret but it is what it is. What we have to do now is look forward.

Brandon Fleming of Derry City reacts to a missed chance. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

"The boys need a couple of days off. They've worked extremely hard this week and tonight ahead of a massive game next Sunday."

Given it's Lynch's first season in charge and the significant changes in personnel at Brandywell under his watch, was it ever a realistic expectation for Derry to challenge for the title this term?

"Was it too much of an expectation; for me, no! You want to win every game and everything we enter. That has to be our culture.

"We know we have to get there and there will be stepping stones to get there. It's about how quickly we can get there."

Bohemians supporters during the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Derry City and Bohemians at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium

Of course the violent flashpoints outside the Brandywell instigated by a section of 'masked and armed' Bohemians fans overshadowed events on the pitch.

There were many positives for Lynch to take comfort from including the performances of three of his most recent signings, Alex Bannon, Brandon Fleming and Dipo Akinyemi who impressed.

Akinyemi netted his first Derry goal on his Brandywell bow five minutes into stoppage time to give the home side a real lift but the lead lasted until just seven minutes into the second half when Ross Tierney pegged them back.

Derry certainly enjoyed the best of the chances throughout the 90 minutes with Kacper Chorazka in top form and Lynch opted to focus on the positives on a night marred by trouble off the pitch.

Derry City supporters at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

"From my end I felt it was two points dropped. I thought we did enough and created enough chances in the game to win it.

"There were little periods in the game where Bohs were very good as far as possession was concerned and made us work. There was a period in the first half and a period in the second half.

"We managed those periods quite well. I'm really disappointed in the goal we conceded. That put us on the backfoot and it took a bit of time for us to regroup from that. "So disappointed. Everybody in the changing room is hugely disappointed we didn't take all three points. "There was another chance [Sadou Diallo fired just wide] just shortly after we scored and to go in at half-time with two goals probably would've been a different outcome but I thought there were so many positives from tonight's game.

"I'm super proud of the players who ran themselves into the ground. Every person, to a man but I'm just disappointed with the outcome. "I thought all three of them [new signings] had a big impact on the game.

"For Brandon and Alex to both get 90 minutes and the work Dipo had to get through he was never going to last 90 minutes but that's 65 and a 55 we've got out of him so he's getting there.

“I think there was huge desire there. There was definitely things we could've done better which we talked about after the game.

Derry City supporters before the SSE Airtricity Men's Premier Division match between Derry City and Bohemians at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

"We have to have a little bit more belief that we can go on in these games in 92 or 93 minutes. The crowd were absolutely outstanding and dragged us through some of that and made a massive difference to us.

"We talked at half-time about the good things we had been doing and needed to do more of them.

"We knew we would have to tweak a few things with the personnel we had and where they are physically.”

One man whose absence was notable was forward Gavin Whyte and when asked about his glaring omission from the squad, Lynch answered: "He's been sick all week. It just wouldn't be fair on him to bring him in and give him gametime, so we left him out completely.”

Derry City: Maher 6: Connolly 7, Bannon 7, Todd 7; R. Boyce 6 (Benson 6, 69), Diallo 7 (Frizzell 6, 90), Winchester 7, Fleming 7; Duffy 7, L. Boyce 7 (Mullen 6, 69) Akinyemi 7 (O'Reilly 7, 57) Bohemians: Chorazka 8; Mountney 6 (Smith 6, 67), Byrne 7, Kavanagh 6, Flores 6; Morahan 6, Devoy 7. McDonnell 6 (Parsons 6, 74), Tierney 8; Clarke 7 (Whelan 6, 74), Rooney 7. Referee - Damien MacGraith.