Gavin Whyte of Derry City attempts to connect to a cross during the 1-1 draw with Galway at Brandywell. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

​TIERNAN Lynch reckons it's time for the FAI to take action after his Derry City team fell victim to yet another 'dubious' refereeing decision - a FIFTH penalty against the Candy Stripes this season!

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​For the second game in a row the Brandywell outfit found themselves behind to a controversial penalty award in the opening 10 minutes - something which Lynch believes is having a negative pschological impact on his players.

It's 'one kick in the teeth after another' he complained afterwards as his team fell 11 points behind league leaders Shamrock Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to the midseason break Derry lost 1-0 to Bohemians at Dalymount after a contentious penalty award just 30 seconds into their game at Dalymount Park when the match official adjudged Mark Connolly to have handled the ball inside the box.

Michael Duffy, right, and Sam Todd of Derry City after their side's 1-1 draw with Galway.

In the 1-1 draw with Galway United on Friday night on Foyleside, match referee Declan Toland penalised Kevin Holt for holding Moses Dyer when a corner was floated into the Derry box just eight minutes into the fixture.

David Hurley slotted home the resultant spotkick but Holt redeemed himself eight minutes later as his deflected effort hit the back of the Galway net to ensure a share of the spoils.

Lynch is conscious of 'sounding like a broken record' but believes it's high time something was done about, what he feels are, high profile mistakes by the officials which is costing his team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barring 2019 (six), it’s the most penalties conceded in a single season in over a decade! Derry have also just taken one point from games in which they’ve conceded a penalty this season.

Carl Winchester congratulates Derry goalscorer Kevin Holt after the defender's equaliser against Galway. Photo by Kevin Moore.

It's not just the penalty kicks they've conceded but they also had four red cards dished out in the opening 18 games and Lynch himself has been suspended twice!

"Frustrating and probably disappointing if truth be told," he began when asked how he was feeling after the result. "For the second game in a row, 10 minutes in another penalty given against you and I thought it was a dubious penalty.

"Those things happen at set pieces every corner kick. I'm very conscious that I don't sound like a broken record here and keep moaning and bitching and looking for excuses. I'm not looking for excuses in this but I think we have to keep pointing it out as a club it just can't keep happening against us and it's just being okay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At some stage it can't be okay any more. Especially the last two games you're going into the game 1-0 down. Even for our own players to have to pick themselves up. They've worked so hard all week and decisions like that happen and that's very frustrating." Lynch did approach the referee after the game to ask for an explanation but none was forthcoming.

Michael Duffy tries to weave his way through the Galway defence.

"I actually asked the referee if he would go through it with me but I don't think they're allowed to do that and I have to respect that. I'm not sure where it goes next," he lamented.

"For the second week in a row you're talking about refereeing decisions rather than talking about the game. I just think something has to be done somewhere along the line. Even for the fans' sake, the players' sake, it's very frustrating.

"It's difficult to go into any game 1-0 down. Even the psychological situation with the players and how difficult it is for them. I'm hugely frustrated with the way the game started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The big thing for me which I'm more than happy to do, is pull out, and I'd go as far to say we would have 20 or 30 situations in the first 18 rounds of games where those types of tackles have been in games and penalties haven't been given.

Michael Duffy looks on as the ball evades Gavin Whyte in front of the net.

"If you get an explanation on why they've given against us and not in the other games then I'm happy to take that and put my hand up and apologise.

"I just think it's a really soft penalty. I thought the penalty a week before was really soft and if I'm wrong I stand corrected. But from where I was standing and the footage I've seen back I think it's a soft penalty eight minutes into a game.

"If it's a stonewall penalty then you have to put your hands up. The frustration of the players is the fact they don't see them as penalties. Those situations happen in games week in, week out and they're not given. Especially after what happened last week and for it to happen again, they have to take a lot of credit in how they picked themselves up and eight minutes later get an equaliser and go on and dominate. But it's frustrating."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That penalty award really shouldn't have been the major talking point at the final whistle as Derry had enough chances in the opening 45 minutes to put this game beyond Galway.

Gavin Whyte, Danny Mullen and Sam Todd all had glorious opportunities to put a wasteful Derry ahead in the game but their failure to kill off their opposition when on top once again proved costly.

"At that stage I think the game is put to bed and you're on the frontfoot and that's probably been our Achilles heel this year. When we've had chances to put teams to bed we haven't kicked on from it. I can't fault the players. They're working really hard. I think the big thing is they start the game and it just seems to be one kick in the teeth after the other for them. “They have to pick themselves up and go again and I feel for them a little bit at times.

Derry City manager Tiernan Lynch issues instructions during the 1-1 draw with Galway.

"I felt we were very dominant, worked very hard and moved the ball really well. Probably the only criticism I can have after that is we didn't take our chances.

"We probably created enough chances in the first half to kill the game and we didn't do that. The second half we were quite dominant but didn't work the goalkeeper enough."