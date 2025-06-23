POSITIVE . . . Derry skipper Mark Connolly.

DERRY City skipper Mark Connolly stressed the importance of everyone at the club 'sticking together' and remaining positive as the Candy Stripes navigated their way out of a sticky patch in Dublin last Friday night.

​Michael Duffy's stunning strike sealed a first win in five attempts to give Derry fans plenty to shout about at Tolka Park - a result which signalled the end of Damien Duff's reign at the Drumcondra outfit.

While the champions must now deal with their share of adversity after the shock departure of the man who guided them to the league title last season, Connolly was delighted Derry dug deep to produce a morale-boosting performance ahead of another difficult trip to Dublin and St Pat's last night.

The knives were being sharpened after Derry's insipid second half display against Galway the previous weekend but suddenly the mood had changed after an excellent team performance at Tolka.

Mark Connolly expects a tough night against a wounded St Pat's team in Inchicore tonight.

"You want to be coming in every week with the place bouncing and full of positivity but unfortunately at times it hasn't been like that," said Connolly. "As players we have to make sure we stick together and the staff. The fans made the long trip again in good numbers and I'm just delighted.

"The first night here we didn't forget about that. It was a difficult night for us. Now we've bounced back and won twice against them, 2-0 at home and now 1-0 here.

"We just want to kick on and try and get a bit of consistency now. The table looks a bit better and it will probably chop and change over the next couple of weeks but it's about being consistent and keeping that level of performance and we won't be too far away.

"We want to win every game and be up flying high in the table. Unfortunately at times we haven't but we have to stick to the process and what the manager and staff are trying to do.

"With the fans forum last week the manager was speaking about sticking together and trying to bring this club forward and stay positive.

"It's easy to look at negatives and sometimes when you're feeling down. Tonight was just so important as a club and a city to stick together and try and get this club back to winning titles. It's obviously not going to be a flick of a switch but if we all stick together we won't be far away."

St Patrick’s Athletic are up next tonight in Inchicore and Stephen Kenny’s men will be desperate to stop their own rut.

The Saints have recorded just one win in their last six league matches and suffered back-to-back defeats with last Friday’s 3-1 loss to Galway United.

Connolly expects a backlash but he’s confident Derry can kick on from last Friday’s big win at Shels.

“St Pats have a very strong team. They lost tonight and defeated by Galway who are every difficult team to play so they will be at it on Monday night.

"We have to make sure we're at ourselves, recover and go again. We have some big games coming up and hopefully we can kick on.”