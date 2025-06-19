​TIERNAN Lynch has called for a siege mentality to drive Derry City through a tough Dublin double-header against Shelbourne and St Patrick's Athletic and blasted: 'It's us against the world'.

​The Belfast man would be forgiven for dreading his fifth trip to the capital this season on Friday night having failed to register a single win so far against the four Dublin clubs on the road. They’ve also scored just once and been on the wrong end of some seriously disputable referee decisions.

Tolka Park was the scene of his first competitive match as Derry boss - a night where the floodlights failed in farcical circumstances as his team sat idle for 40 minutes in the dressing room before eventually getting back on the pitch to suffer a 3-1 defeat.

The three following trips to Dublin didn't fare much better and certainly weren't without their injustices and controversies. Derry conceded two penalties and Carl Winchester was red carded for an overly harsh decision which changed the course of the game in a 2-0 loss to St Pat's in Inchicore.

Derry City supporters during a power cut at half-time of the clash against Shelbourne at Tolka Park in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Up next was Shamrock Rovers when Danny Mullen was sent off for two debatable bookings which Lynch felt was an 'evening up' process by the match official who had earlier sent off Ed McGinty in the scoreless draw in Tallaght.

And finally and most fresh in the memory was Derry's last visit to north Dublin when a dubious penalty decision just 30 seconds into the match against Bohemians ultimately decided the contest in a game where Robbie Benson was sent off 23 minutes after coming on as a substitute for two bookable offences.

Lynch won't forget his opening five matches managing Derry in Dublin but he's called on his players to use those grievances as motivation when he takes his team to face Shelbourne at Tolka Park before Monday's trip to Richmond Park, claiming those incidents should provide an 'extra incentive to ram it down peoples' throats'.

"I could probably think of all the games where we went down there," began Lynch when his record in Dublin was pointed out. "The Shels game in the first game of the season; The Pat's game, two penalties and a sending off. The Rovers game where there was a clear sending off and then we had a man sent off which from our end it looked like they were evening up the score.

Carl Winchester is shown a red card by referee Gavin Colfer in the 2-0 loss to St Patrick's Athletic at Richmond Park.Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

"In the Bohs game a penalty after 38 seconds and I could probably go on and on. That's not what we want to concentrate on. We want to go down there on Friday and Monday with very clear heads. Two really good teams in Shels and Pats. Two really good managers and enjoy what comes our way. Ideally we put performances in and get results but only time will tell.

"But I don't think I'll forget any of my first games down in Dublin as Derry City manager," he smiled. "I think it's definitely one of those ones where even on Friday night you're coming in at half-time annoyed and frustrated at decisions you felt were harsh.

"We need to find it in ourselves as a team and group and use them to drive us forward. Not get frustrated but actually give us the extra incentive to ram it down peoples' throats. I'm not sure we're quite there yet and it's something we need to get better at. It is us against the world and we shouldn't shy away from that. We should use that to galvanise us and relish it and give us that extra incentive to make sure we go and grind out results." Whatever happens against Shels on Friday night, Lynch just hopes the referee allows the game to flow and doesn't take centre stage.

"Take the Bohs game for example. You go down there and set up and have a whole game plan and 38 seconds in you're 1-0 down. It's difficult and I'm not going to sit here and tell you lies. I'm also not going to sit here and make excuses. We should be trying to reverse this psychology. Derry is a very unique club in a very unique situation and I think we need to get better in using that to our advantage.

"That's something we need to look at internally to make sure we take advantage of these situations rather than getting hugely frustrated and it throws you off sync. We have to be very cold and very calculated and start putting that right."

Recalling his last visit to Tolka Park, Lynch was pleased the daylight hours are slightly longer in June:

"Probably the big thing is we have daylight until a wee bit later and we'll not have to sit in the changing room for 45 minutes at half-time.

"We have to relish these experiences. We know it's going to be difficult, It's going to be hostile. Going to any of the clubs down in Dublin for Derry is going to be hostile but we have to look forward to the game and I think we've trained very well all week.

“There was obviously frustration at the end of the game on Friday night. We felt we did enough had we been more clinical to win that game and the boys were hugely frustrated that we didn't take all three points.”