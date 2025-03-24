Ardmore striker Jack Coyle and his father, Derry City legend Liam.

​ARDMORE F.C. striker Jack Coyle is desperate to 'give something back' to the club which re-ignited his love for football as he looks to fire them to the Irish Junior Cup Final for the first time in its 47 year history.

​The son of League of Ireland legend, Liam, was contemplating hanging up his boots before club officials Dave Higgins and Conor Coyle landed at his door in August 2023 to convince him to sign for the McCourt's Field club and he hasn't looked back.

He can't hide his excitement ahead of Wednesday's fonaCAB Craig Stanfield Junior Cup semi-final against Ballymena Saturday Morning League outfit Raceview at the Coleraine Showgrounds [K.o. 7.45pm].

Ardmore can become the first North West Junior League team since Churchill United in 1959/60 to win the prestigious competition but the chance of making history in the Derry junior football ranks looked a long way off two years ago for Jack.

Liam Coyle pictured with his son, Ardmore striker Jack Coyle.

The striker (23) explains he was battling with depression, anxiety and self-confidence issues which had curtailed his progression with Derry City Football Club and Institute as a youngster.

It wouldn't have been easy growing up in the shadows of his father or constantly being compared to the League of Ireland treble winner who also won every major individual accolade and was one of the most talented footballers to emerge from these shores.

Jack has since shaken off those shackles and last year broke all goalscoring records at the club from the small Derry parish when netting an incredible 55 goal haul in one season!

He's frustrated with just the 30 this year so far - so the apple certainly hasn't fallen too far from the tree in that regard.

Jack Coyle during his short stint with Institute FC. Picture: George Sweeney. DER2233GS – 059

"I finished last year with 55 goals,” he recalled. “I think I've got 30 now but I've been playing wider this season and as a number 10. Last season after seven games I had 30 so I'm behind this year but still aiming to hit 40 goals. As long as we're winning matches I don't really care about how many goals I'm scoring."

He's certainly a better goalscorer than he is at telling white lies and if he's anything like his dad, he'll be desperate to get on the scoring act on Wednesday night.

"To be fair, after games if I don't score I'm raging," he laughed. "But it's good to be a part of a team trying to make history in Derry football," said Jack who has been an integral part of Phelim O'Neill's side.

"It's the biggest competition in junior football so to be in the last four you obviously have to be a good team. The whole journey has been brilliant.

Liam Coyle when managing Ardmore in 2007.

"Personally I want to go all the way and do it for all the people who have looked after me the last couple of years I've been playing with them. They deserve it. It's a top club!"

Club officials Higgins and Coyle first landed at the door of the Coyle household 15 years earlier when they convinced Liam to become manager of Ardmore - a stint which lasted just six months.

When they knocked on the door for a second time to sign up Liam's son, it was an easier sell for the youngster who was close to walking away from the game.

"I was with Derry City when I was 17 or 18. I was doing alright but looking back now, I always chat to my da about it, I was a completely different player from what I am now. I struggled with my confidence and didn't really believe in myself to push on.

"If I was to go back now I would be looking to push into the first team but back then I was happy to be doing what I was doing. I lost my confidence. I left Derry and went to play with Ballymoor.

"Covid then hit and I didn't kick a ball for about two years. I struggled a bit with my mental health around that time as well. I don't think I was ready mentally [for senior football with Institute] and felt it just wasn't for me.

"I went to train with Coleraine and then had a wee dip again with the mental side of things and didn't know if I even wanted to play football any more to be honest.

"Dave Higgins and Conor Coyle landed at my door when I was at work. My da answered and he said it was like 15 years ago when they landed and asked him to manage.

"It's just the way Dave Higgins speaks to you, he's an absolute gentleman and it was a no-brainer to sign for them. They look after me brilliantly. That's why I want to win the cup - for those boys.

"Everything happens for a reason. I was going through a bit of depression and anxiety at that time. In the summer I was thinking about leaving Ardmore and going up to senior football but I suffered another wee dip. So I felt I may as well enjoy my football here.

"With senior football I felt it was just too much for me at the time and I was getting overwhelmed with it. For the past two years at Ardmore I've felt like a superstar.

"It's like a wee parish. Everyone is there to support the team."

Jack admits the pressure of following in his father's footsteps was always difficult despite receiving advice from a man who battled with the same issue, growing up in the shadows of Northern Ireland international and Derry City legend Fay Coyle.

"Maybe it's a subconscious thing. When people used to say about my da and taking the hand asking 'are you as good as your da' and stuff like that.

"I know they're joking but at the same time maybe that's where a wee bit of my self-confidence issues came from.

"I always spoke to my da about it and he told me he had to go through the same thing with my granda. He said he just didn't let it bother him. He said 'I'm not my da'.

"I think now I've learned to deal with that. I'm not the same player my da was. I don't think anyone is. You couldn't name a lot of people who were better than him who played in the League of Ireland. Just because I'm his son doesn't mean I'll be the same player."

Liam is Jack's biggest supporter and will be at the Showgrounds on Wednesday hoping his son can do one step further than the last Ardmore team to reach the Irish Junior Cup semi-finals.

"My da is my biggest fan when it comes to football. He goes to all my matches and he doesn't have to go out.

"I don't need him but he enjoys it. I talk to him after games and he's played League of Ireland football so he knows what he's talking about.

"I love talking to him after games because he's smart and knows football and he gives me advice. He's always given me advice since I was no age. I probably didn't always take it on when I was younger.

“I worked at Bay Road Soccer and he would take me down to show me a few things and work on my sharpness. Even now I'm 23 and he’ll still talk to me and tell me how to play as a centre forward. I love talking to me da about football and learning from him."

With Raceview standing in Ardmore's way of meeting the winner of St Oliver Plunkett II or Enniskillen Town who meet at Stangmore Park on Wednesday, it's a huge incentive for Jack and his teammates.

"You get remembered for winning stuff. To get to the semi-finals is a big achievement but you don't remember people who don't win cups or titles.

"So we want to go all the way and win the cup but we have a big test on Wednesday night.

"I can't wait to play on that big pitch which will suit us. We have quality players in our team, boys who could probably play a bit higher.

“I can't wait to play in front of a big crowd. Let’s just hope we get the job done for them.”

Listen to the full interview with Jack Coyle on this week’s Talking Derry City podcast.