James McClean admits he 'would give anything' to play for Celtic

Derry born footballer, James McClean, has admitted he "would give anything" to play for Celtic.

The 28 year-old West Bromwich Albion player made the comments in a recent interview with magazine, The Celtic View.

McClean recalled how he was at Parkhead for Celtic's famous 2-1 win over European powerhouse, Barcelona, in 2012.

“I missed the second goal. I was trying to get back down to Sunderland for training next morning and as I left the ground, I heard the place erupt," said the Republic of Ireland international.

“I remember saying to my wife, while I have always wanted to play for Celtic, I wanted to do it even more so that night. Leaving the ground that night, I was thinking, ‘I would give anything to play for Celtic’."

Elsewhere, McClean has been shortlisted for the 2017 RTE Sports Personality of the Year award.

The RTÉ Sport Awards will be live on RTÉ One at 9.15pm on Saturday December 16.