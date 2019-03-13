James McClean hits out at 'hypocritical' English FA

JAMES McClean has hit out at the English FA, accusing the association of being 'hypocritical' and failing to tackle the ongoing 'abuse' he is subjected to during games.

The Stoke City winger once again came under shocking verbal abuse from the stands, this time from QPR supporters during the 0-0 draw at Loftus Road at the weekend.

Standing at the touchline, the Derry man was on the end of a volley of verbal attacks by rival fans.

Social media footage emerged afterwards showing the extreme anger and hatred on display as a section of fans hurl insults with repeated questions of 'where's your f**king poppy?' as McClean stares at the offenders before being led away by his teammates.

Taking to his official Twitter account yesterday, the Republic of Ireland international took a swipe at the English FA for their failure to tackle the issue.

"I am going to just start giving abuse back in whatever form I like and you’ll do nothing, [sic] just like you’s [sic] are are doing everytime this occurs, otherwise that “ for all “ on your logo would look very hypocritical and stupid, thanks hi [sic]."

QPR announced they are investigating the abuse from supporters.

A statement from Rangers read: "Queens Park Rangers Football Club is aware of a video circulating on social media showing a section of individuals abusing James McClean during our Championship fixture with Stoke City on Saturday, March 9.

"The club wholly condemns such abuse and an internal investigation is now under way as we seek to identify those involved.

"The club will be making no further comment at this time."