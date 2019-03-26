James McClean urges Ireland fans to get behind team and scrap planned protests at Aviva

REPUBLIC OF Ireland winger, James McClean has urged supporters of the Boys in Green to get fully behind the team tonight at the Aviva Stadium after branding potential planned protests 'pointless and stupid'.

A section of Ireland fans are understood to be attempting to orchestrate protests during Mick McCarthy's team's European Championship qualifier against Georgia in Dublin tonight by throwing tennis balls onto the pitch in response to the ongoing controversy surrounding the FAI's decision to create a new role for former Chief Executive, John Delaney.

However, Derry man, McClean prefers to concentrate on what is a crucial clash for the Irish and says he's struggling to understand the proposed protests he claims will have no benefit whatsoever.

"Throwing tennis balls on the pitch, what does it achieve? I think it's pointless and stupid," said the Stoke City winger.

"You've seen it happen a few times in games and I just don't see the point in it because throwing tennis balls on the pitch isn't going to get someone to change.

"I just think it's stupid, you're just disrupting the game and I just don't see any benefit to it whatsoever."