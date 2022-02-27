Jamie McGonigle motivated by breaking Derry City records

Jamie McGonigle celebrates his late, late winner against Shamrock Rovers. Photo by Kevin Moore.

The in-form striker became the first ever Derry player to score in five consecutive League of Ireland Premier Division fixtures.

Alex Krstic was the last player to complete the feat for the Candy Stripes but the Serbian striker did so in the First Division!

Becoming aware of the statistic prior to Friday's match, the ambitious McGonigle was desperate to enter the club history books at this early juncture in his City career.

"I only found out about it (the stat) when I saw it on Twitter and once I saw that I just thought 'right I have to do it' and I was thinking towards the end that maybe it's not going to come and then when I got the chance, thankfully I took it.

"I'm feeling ecstatic to be honest. I lifted my phone there and have 76 messages so I haven't bothered going into them properly there yet.

"It was some night and the atmosphere was unbelievable and I'm just thankful I got to score the winner in the end."

The Dungiven man put a shift for the 95 plus minutes and admitted he began to cramp up during the wild celebrations which followed his winner.

"Even after the goal I started cramping up in the celebrations, my legs just started giving way. It's just about keeping going. If it was this time last year there's no chance I'm making that run that close to the end but with my fitness being that much better all the work in the offseason has got me to where I'm at now."

For two weeks running McGonigle has found the back of the net against Dundalk and Rovers showing he's not afraid to mix it up with two of the league's most experienced centre halfs in Andy Boyle and Roberto Lopes who were left with egg on their face for both his goals.

"I'm not the biggest but it's probably about knowing how to use your body and I know what I'm capable of and I just have to keep doing that now.

"When I was running onto it (Sean) Hoare was coming across and I could see he was trying to make me go down the line and that's why I went on to my left. I fancy myself off both feet anyway so it makes no difference to me which one I shoot with."

The atmosphere was electric at the sold out Brandywell and it was a night McGonigle said he will never forget.

"Chances were few and far between but it's about sticking at it. We always knew we would get another chance and the fans got right behind us and drove us on. Thankfully we got over the line. It was briliant to play in. It's something I'll always remember.

"With that crowd getting behind you, especially when they equalised, they kept you going and the last two minutes or so after my goal they were going mental and it was so good to be a part of.