Assistant manager John Quigg was in charge at Institute’s game against Ballinamallard. Photograph: George Sweeney

​JOHN Quigg was thrust into the limelight just one week after returning to Institute as Kevin Deery's assistant manager but the former Derry City youth coach has certainly stepped up to the mark.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​'Quiggy' stepped into the breach after the sudden departure of new Portstewart manager Mo Mahon and has enjoyed a 100 per cent start to his second spell at the club with home wins against Newry City and Ballinamallard.

With Deery absent from the touchline for Saturday's dramatic comeback win over the Mallards due to illness, Quiggy took control of the technical area and got the perfect reaction from the players who went in at the break trailing to a sixth minute Simon Warrington goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mikhail Kennedy missed from the penalty spot in that first half but 'Stute were fully deserving of the three points in the end as they dominated much of the second period with goals from Shane Boyle and Padraig Lynch completing a brilliant comeback which moved 'Stute into eighth.

It's been a whirlwind few weeks for Quigg who was working with 'Stute's underage players before his sudden elevation into the first team coaching ranks.

"Football's a funny game. You're taking an under 13 academy team two weeks ago and now you're involved with a senior team in the Irish League, which is football. It's a mad game." he laughed.

“To be honest, Kevin has given me that, to go and express myself as well as a coach and as an individual. I really enjoy it. There is a good bunch there. He's got a good squad. I know most of them. He's got a good wee side, and the other thing is he's lost 4-5 from last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Institute are going to do that anyway, but it's good that there's a good mixture of youth and a couple of experienced players, which is great for him, and to get a last minute winner is absolutely fantastic."

"We got our rewards in the end. We worked really, really hard. The subs came on, were really, really good. Young, enthusiastic players. It's hard to whack.”

Special mention to Lynch, on loan from Dungannon Swifts, who has been banging in the goals for Deery's troops.

“He's 19, he's come from Dungannon. I know he's been off the bench and on the bench, but it's game time. He's getting game time and a good standard. It's great for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quigg fleetingly held the first team manager's post in 2019 but admitted the time wasn't right to take on the role and he's delighted with how things have transpired to bring him back to the club.

“Whatever happened the last time happened, right? The thing is, this time it's a good bunch, good manager, and it just seems more me.

"At the end of the day, I've been down taking the 13s. I've done all the academy stuff. I see a good opening here and a good chance to progress. I'm enjoying it. It's only a week in football.

“At the end of the day, I've played for 15 years and I've coached underage for 10 or 15 years so I know what's needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To be fair, there's a good group in there. Obviously, Kevin's given me that wee chance to come in with Mo going. I grasped that and said, “You know what? I'm going to go for this”, which is good.”

'Stute have now registered back-to-back home wins and Quigg knows an extended run in this league can bump you right up the standings.

“I don't really know the league that well. I've seen Newry, I've seen Ballinamallard. Kevin was telling me about the other ones.

"They went and beat Bangor, who were top of the league, 4-0 last week. If we can sustain a wee run, you never know what's around the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That's the nature of this league. If they want to progress and be really, really talented top players, then this is the league to be in. I go back to the academy teams and under-19s and under-20s. This is a man's league.

"See the kids that are coming on, they're playing against senior men, maybe coming down leagues.

"To me, football at the minute is a running game and if we can continue on doing what we're doing, we'll be okay.

“It's only three points. It's only a game.

“If you bring that enthusiasm and that youthfulness and whatever, then I think we'll be okay as a group. We had a bad start. I'm not too sure about the stats. I think somebody was saying that's our fifth clean sheet in six games, so it's good.”