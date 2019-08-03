John Quigg steps down as Institute manager

Institute have begun the search of their second manager in a matter of months after John Quigg stepped down from his role this morning.

This is a massive blow for Stute as the new Premiership season gets underway next Saturday, with the Waterside men taking one champions Linfield, at Windsor Park.

It's believed Quigg spoke to the Stute squad this morning before training, telling them of his decision to walk away.

The former Derry City youth coach, who only took over as Stute gaffer just before the end of last season after Paddy McLaughlin moved to Cliftonville last January, is thought to have been offered a coaching role elsewhere.