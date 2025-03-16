SLIGO Rovers boss John Russell knows there will be plenty more twists and turns to come this season and so isn't getting carried away with being at the foot of the table six games in.​

Russell was left frustrated with the officials after Michael Duffy's goal was allowed to stand despite the assistant referee signalling for offside when Hayden Cann appeared to drift into an offside position in the build-up.

The Derry defender didn't touch the ball but Russell felt he was interfering with play and reckoned the decisive goal should've been chalked off.

Midfielder Jake Doyle-Hayes was then shown a straight red card for remonstrating with the match referee Rob Hennessy after the final whistle as tempers threatened to boil over in the middle of the pitch.

Michael Duffy sees the assistant's flag raised after scoring his free-kick.

It was a night to forget for Russell but he's confident he can lift his players for the visit of Shelbourne when the league resumes after the international break.

"The linesman put his flag up and it looked like their defender was in an offside position and was going to flick on the header.

"I think he might've been trying to do a block and I don't know if he made contact or it went straight in but obviously he's in an offside position and is affecting the chance. The linesman puts his flag up and we're thinking it's our ball out and then they've given it.

"It's disappointing because I felt we started well for the first 15 or 20 minutes just before they got the free-kick. There was still loads of time to get back in the game.

"There wasn't much in the game and it wasn't a great game to watch I'd imagine for the people tuning in.”

"Neither keeper had much to do bar Stephen Mallon's chance in the last few minutes from the angle. If that goes in we take a draw. We're disappointed we're on the wrong end of it."

Both Derry and Sligo, who went into the match occupying the bottom two spots in the table, have made sweeping changes to personnel in the close season. Russell's been here before and knows it will take time for the team to gel together.

"I suppose they're at the opposite end to us. We've probably the youngest squad and a small budget. It will probably take a bit of time for them.

"They obviously needed a result tonight and so did we. They've come out the right side of it and that will give them confidence going forward but there's lots of twists and turns to come.

"I have to stay calm and that's my job as a manager now to lift the group because last year it took us halfway through the season before it started clicking and we got into our stride.

"We lose nine or 10 every season and nine or 10 come in and you have to restart again. As a manager you'd love to have the same group and roll into the next season and the messages and ideas are clearer.

"We'll keep moving forward because I've no doubt we've got good players in that changing room. They're young and hungry and we'll be okay.

"We're not happy to be sitting on the bottom but I think there's seven points between us and Drogheda who are top.

"It's a tight league as we know from last year. We're only six games in and we know we have to look at performances. We've had nine new players coming in, similar to Derry.

"They've heavily invested in their squad but we just have to focus on what we can control and that's getting the players to gel together and playing the way we want them to play in and out of possession.

“On the balance of play a draw would've been a fair result.

"We have to keep working hard on the training ground and focus on a home game against Shels in two weeks' time."