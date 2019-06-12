Josh Kerr leaves Derry City

Defender Josh Kerr has left Derry City and returned to Scotland to join Airdrie.

The centre-back's last game was for the Candy Stripes was in their come-back draw at Shamrock Rovers on Saturday.

Kerr, who joined Declan Devine's side on-loan from Brighton, started eight competitive matches for City and also came on as a substitute at St Patrick's Athletic a few weeks ago, during his time at the Brandywell.

“I’m delighted to come here and get the chance of regular first-team football - at my age it’s important to get as many games as I can," stated Kerr after joining the Scottish League One club..

“My aim is to play at as high a level as possible in Scotland or England, and I believe coming here and establishing myself will give me the best chance of doing that.

“The manager has done well with his recruitment, and we have a strong squad, so we’re definitely capable of challenging for promotion.”

Airdrie boss Ian Murray was pleased to get his man, after watching him at Tallaght Stadium last weekend.

“Josh is a player we targeted from the outset - he’s got great pedigree having been at Celtic and Brighton - and we’re thrilled to get it over the line," he explained.

“A lot of hard work went into bringing Josh to Airdrie, culminating in myself going over to watch him playing for Derry last weekend.

“Someone with Josh’s pedigree is a great attraction for the club, and we’re really looking forward to working with him and helping him to continue his development.”