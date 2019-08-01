Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe doubtful for Derry City’s clash at UCD

Derry City manager Declan Devine believes their recent 0-0 draw at the Brandywell means his players will be fully focused for tomorrow night’s clash at UCD.

The City gaffer also feels tomorrow evening’s encounter will be a difficult one as both sides know each other well after three previous meetings this season.

“This is the fourth time that we’ll have played them this year and I think historically in this league, the fourth phase of games are always going to throw up surprises, because people know each other and the familiarity can sometimes hurt you,” he confirmed.

“Sometimes you think that you just need to turn up to play, but you certainly won’t get that from us tomorrow night, we are going there very focussed. We are going into the game knowing that we dropped points against UCD at the Brandywell.

“We also go into the game knowing that if we don’t perform to our levels then they are capable of taking something from us again, so I think what you’ll find from us is a very disciplined and very determined performance from our guys.

“I trust our players with everything that I have in my body, because what they have done this year is that they have kept coming back for more. Yes, everytime we have had a set-back we have come back and performed.

“From Peter Cherrie right through to everybody in the squad, they have just been sensational for us this year and we’ll go again. We go down to UCD knowing it’s a difficult venue, because it lacks atmosphere but at the end of the day come 9.45pm on Friday night there’s still three points up for grabs and that’s the way we have to treat it.”

Devine also feels that the recent scoreless draw wasn’t a bad performance, the only thing missing was a goal.

“Look our players were good on the night, I keep going back to it,” he said. “We were good on the night and created a lot of chances. Yes we weren’t clincial enough but sometimes you get nights like that.

“We are going away from home to play UCD and we are the second top goalscorers away from home in the league. We have been relentless in my opinion in our attacking threats this year. It doesn’t matter who we have played we have taken games to the opponents.

“We have been very good and I think the players have been, very, very good this year in terms of their ability to get going for games and we have so much creativity in our game.

“We are playing with full-backs high up the pitch and playing with three attackers and midfield players like (Gerardo) Bruna, (Greg) Sloggett, (Ciaron) Harkin, (Barry) McNamee and now Grant Gillespie has come in and they are all creative influcences in the team and they are all players who like to play forward.

“We are going to UCD and aren’t going to change and make sure that we consistently go after teams and try to score goals.”

Winger Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe is still struggling with a groin problem and Devine confirmed the Londoner won’t be risked.

“Junior is struggling and we’ll see how he is closer to time and if there’s anyway that he has a problem, then we won’t take a risk,” he confirmed.

“In fairness look at our attacking options. We have Conor Davis, David Parkhouse, Michael McCrudden, Barry McNamee, Jamie McDonagh and Aidy Delap and I’m very, very happy with the squad of players I have got.”

