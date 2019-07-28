Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe injury concern for Derry City

Derry City manager Declan Devine wants his side to return to winning ways when they host Waterford tomorrow night.

The Brandywell men, who suffered a disappointing loss at North West rivals Finn Harps on Friday night, trail third placed Bohemians by six points but tomorrow evening's game gives them a chance to close the gap on the Dubliners.

“The players have been brilliant this season,” he insisted.

“We have 40 points on and 30 points still to play for and I would have bitten your hand off for that when I had only five players in the squad on January 4th and the situation where we are now is not down to us it’s down to the players.

“The players have been fantastic and were outstanding during the opening load of games, so we want to finish in the same matter in which we started."

City go into the game with in-form Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe struggling with a groin problem, but Devine feels his squad is strong enough to cope if the winger doesn't pass a late fitness test.

“Junior has a knock and he has been struggling for a few weeks, so we have to manage him,” he stated.

“He’s doubtful at the minute because of the recovery time, but look we have players sitting in both the stands and the bench and they didn’t start the game the other night.

“Players like Barry McNamee, Michael McCrudden, who is going to be a brilliant player here; Eoghan Stokes, Conor Davis and Aidy Delap.

“We have players here who are ready to come in and play and we have got versatility in our group and we are at the stage where some people may need rested, as they have played a lot of minutes.

“But ultimately it’s all about Waterford and if we can get to the levels that we are capable of getting at then it should make for a good game.”