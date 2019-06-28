Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe is Derry City's hat-trick hero

Cork City 1-4 Derry City

DERRY CITY secured their first league victory at Turner's Cross since Rory Patterson's late strike in 2013.

Once again the Foylesiders had strikers to thank for this impressive and deserved win, with Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe scoring a hat-trick and young lone front man David Parkhouse also netting.

Ogedi-Uzokwe netted a hat-trick as they easily defeated an out of sorts Munster side, who also had Daire O’Connor dismissed just before the hour mark.

In truth Declan Devine’s side should have won by a bigger margin, with youngster Parkhouse in particular missing two glorious chances in the first half.

However Derry’s overall display was superb with keeper Peter Cherrie, having to make a big save when the game was still in the balance.

The Candy Stripes made one change from the side which came from 2-0 behind to draw at Shamrock Rovers, with Ally Gilchrist replacing the now departed Josh Kerr.

As for the home side duo Sean McLoughlin and ex-Derry midfielder Conor McCormack returned to their starting line-up.

The Brandywell men, who went into the game looking for their first league success at Turner's Cross in six years, gave up the first half chance of the game after just three minutes, as Cherrie's clearance went straight to Garry Buckley, but his miss hit strike towards the empty net, was easily mopped up by Gilchrist.

With virtually their first real meaningful attack Derry took the lead on 11 minutes as Ciaran Coll's throw-in found Ogedi-Uzokwe inside the Cork six yard box, the winger's shot fell perfectly to Parkhouse, who despite not having the cleanness of strikes, his close range effort couldn't be kept out by keeper Mark McNulty.

Cork should have levelled things soon after but Graham Cummins toe-poked wide from six yards, after Derry failed to clear James Tilley's initial teasing right wing free-kick.

A flowing move by the Rebel Army on 24 minutes resulted in midfielder Gearoid Morrissey seeing his well hit low drive from the right hand edge of the box, superbly kept out by a diving Cherrie.

Derry went straight up the other end and added a second two minutes later as a fantastic turn inside the box by Greg Sloggett ended with the ex-UCD man’s cross into the six yard box, being impressively fired home by Ogedi-Uzokwe.

The visitors should have added a third soon after as Ogedi-Uzokwe’s left wing cross found Parkhouse, but the big striker somehow blazed over from four yards with the goal at his mercy.

Amazingly the visitors netted a third from the penalty spot on 31 minutes as referee Robert Hennessy pointed to the spot, after McCormack handled Gerardo Bruna’s 20 yard free-kick inside the box.

After the protests were waved away Ogedi-Uzokwe stepped up to take the resulting penalty, but his poor attempt was straight at McNulty, but the Londoner was on hand to side foot home the rebound.

With their tails up Derry should have added a fourth as Parkhouse missed another golden opportunity when he fired wide from close range, as Derry in truth should have been further in front at the break.

To their credit Cork kept plugging away and should have pulled a goal back just before the break, but Cummins headed wide from six yards, after another Tilley free-kick had picked him out.

Cork were inches away from scoring early in the second half as centre-back Dan Casey saw his stinging 25 yard drive, whistle just over Cherrie’s left hand post.

Cork’s miserable night got worse as Daire O’Connor was sent-off just before the hour mark, after the winger received his second caution for simulation.

Derry added a fourth on 66 minutes as Jamie McDonagh’s clever cross to the back post was headed home by Ogedi-Uzokwe, to complete his treble.

Two minutes from time Cork did score a consolation goal as Kevin O’Connor’s right wing corner into the Derry six yard box, was flicked home by Cummins.

Cork City: McNulty, McCarthy, Casey, McLoughlin, K O’Connor; McCormack, Buckley (Comerford 90), Morrissey (Rainsford HT); Tilley (Hurley 56), Cummins, D O’Connor.

Derry City: Cherrie, McDonagh, Toal, Gilchrist, Coll; Bruna (Malone 71), Sloggett, Harkin; Ogedi-Uzokwe (Stokes 71), Parkhouse, B McNamee (S McNamee 79).

Referee: Robert Hennessy (Clare).