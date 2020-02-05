Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe joins Israeli side Hapoel Hadera

There will be no Derry City return for striker Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe, as the Londoner has joined Israeli Premier League side Hapoel Hadera.

Colchester United confirmed the departure of the front man who spent last season on loan at Derry City.

Last season's League of Ireland Premier Division leading marksman, who's current contract at Colchester expires in the summer, has signed a permanent deal with Hapoel Hadera.

The 25-year-old’s move to Hadera was confirmed today, and he's expected to feature in their Premier League encounter against Bnei Yehuda later this evening (Wednesday).

Ogedi-Uzokwe, who was not in the Colchester squad for their 2-1 defeat at Cambridge United on Saturday afternoon.

The Londoner returned to U's in the final weeks of 2019, following his successful loan spell at the Brandywell.

He hit in an impressive 14 goals for Derry to establish himself as a fans’ favourite and finished as the league’s top goalscorer during his loan stint.

Ogedi-Uzokwe made his first Colchester appearance for nearly a year when he came on as a late substitute in their 0-0 draw at Stevenage, last month.

He also appeared off the bench for the final minutes of the 1-1 draw at Morecambe, the following week but has not featured since January 11 for Colchester.