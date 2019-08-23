Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe may return for Derry City

Manager, Declan Devine claims stopping Dundalk from equalling Derry City’s historic domestic treble isn’t his side’s main focus for tonight’s Extra.ie FAI Cup encounter against the double winners.

The Lilywhites currently sit at the top of the table and face the Candy Stripes in the EA Sports Cup final next month, but the Derry man wants his club to keep their record of being the only League of Ireland club to win a domestic treble.

“Coming from Derry and being a Derry supporter all my life, we want to stop them doing it so we continue to be the only team that have that record,” he stated.

“But it’s not about stopping Dundalk. It’s all about building something now. We’re very much only emerging.

“What we have done, the effort we have put in, has been fantastic. Look whenever you are sitting watching the draw it’s the only one that you don’t want, but whenever it’s drawn there’s nothing that can be done about it, so you prepare well and look forward to the game.

“We haven’t beaten one of the big two this season and that’s where we are at and probably rightly so because we have made giant strides so far.

“But, look, it’s the FAI Cup, we are at home, we’ll have a full house, the champions are coming to town.

“The expectation will be that Dundalk will get through to the next round, but we have got to try and make sure that it’s us.

“You carry a wee bit of luck at times but at times we have to make sure that we are on top of the game, but it’s a game that we’ll all look forward to.

“All our families will be here, our supporters will be right behind us and we have got to makesure that we give everything.”

The Brandywell men go into the tie without their top scorer David Parkhouse, who misses out throughout suspension, but Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe may return from his recent thigh problem, which has kept him out for the last month.

“Junior has been dipping in and dipping out of training all week,” he added.

“We have to look at the bigger picture, there’s a lot of huge games coming up and we have got to make sure that we can keep him fit for the rest of the season, so look if he has no reaction then there’s a good chance that he’ll be involved in the panel.

“But Parky is a huge loss, he has scored 17 goals this season for us, but we have people like Michael McCrudden, Darren McCauley, Conor Davis that can come in and fit in to those positions, so we are are happy enough.

“Yes we are obviously disappointed that Parky won’t be there. He has 17 goals this year and he has been a handful for most of the teams in the league.”