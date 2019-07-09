Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe pipped to Player of the Month award as Derry City's barren spell continues

DERRY CITY striker, Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe narrowly missed out on the SSE Airtricity/SWAI Player of the Month award for June to Bohs playmaker, Danny Mandroiu as the Brandywell club's long barren spell continues.

Despite scoring four times last month, including a memorable hat-trick in Derry City's 4-1 win over Cork City at Turner's Cross, it wasn't enough for Junior to end City's six year wait for recognition in the monthly awards as he finished as runner-up to the Bohs' attacking midfielder.

Indeed, the last Derry player to clinch a Player of the Month accolade was current skipper, Barry McNamee who won the award back in April 2013!

Dubliner, Mandroiu had previously been nominated for the April and May awards – when he finished runner-up on both occasions. After four years at Brighton & Hove Albion, Mandroiu returned home to sign for Keith Long’s side last December.

He has since become one of the league’s most dangerous players going forward, with six league goals to his name so far this season. That included an unforgettable brace in the win over rivals Shamrock Rovers last month, and his stunning winner will certainly be in contention for goal of the season.

“It’s third time lucky,” the Ireland U21 international said. “It’s nice to win the award, but I couldn’t have done it without my team-mates.

“I’m learning from the older lads around me, and Trev (Croly) and Keith (Long) are great too. They know how to man-manage and they let you express yourself, which I like.

“Bohs is a special club and the fans are unbelievable, so I just have to thank them.”

Mandroiu picked up more votes than second-placed Junior and Dundalk full-back Sean Gannon in third to get his hands on the June award.