Jurgen Klopp could lose TWO key attackers as Real Madrid make contact with Liverpool star The January transfer window is upon us, with a whole host of clubs eyeing deals. Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest Premier League transfer gossip. 1. Chris Wilder makes signing Ex-Leeds United man Connor Leak-Blunt has signed a contract at Sheffield United. (Sheffield Star) Getty Buy a Photo 2. Tottenham defender heading for exit? Napoli and Ajax are ready to move for Jan Vertonghen and tempt Tottenham into selling the Belgium centre-back, his contract is up at the in the summer. (Telegraph) Getty Buy a Photo 3. England man to leave for nothing? Jurgen Klopp says England midfielder Adam Lallana could leave Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Mirror) Getty Buy a Photo 4. Paul Pogba latest Juventus will attempt to re-sign former midfielder Paul Pogba from Manchester United. (Calciomercato) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3