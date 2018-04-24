Kenny Shiels advises Ronan Curtis to change his agent amid Portsmouth interest

KENNY SHIELS has advised Ronan Curtis to get a new football agent after his representative went public with ‘speculation’ of a move to League One club, Portsmouth at the weekend.

The player’s representative, Patrick Conliffe of Full Contact Sports Agency, claimed Derry ‘are in negotiations with Portsmouth’ having followed up several scouting missions with an offer for Curtis.

I wouldn’t say I don’t know who he (Curtis) is. He’s played for Ireland under-21s. That’s a good team, a good team to play for. Kenny Jackett

However, Derry City boss, Shiels believes Curtis’ agent was simply trying to ‘improve his own financial gain’ and put the Republic of Ireland U21 international in the shop window.

Shiels doesn’t believe a move to Portsmouth at this time would benefit the player and blasted his agent for going to the media in an attempt to engineer a move away from Foyleside.

“We have to do what’s best for him and that’s not the case here,” said Shiels. “The agent hasn’t handled it well and he’ll not be going to Portsmouth at this moment in time,” he declared.

“I’m not saying he’ll never go to Portsmouth but the speculation came from the agent - totally. He just wanted to get him in the shop window to improve his financial gain and that’s all it was.

“What Ronan needs is a new agent. None of the other agents would’ve let this happen.”

The 22 year-old has produced several excellent performances this season for club and country, netting four times from the left wing position for the Candy Stripes.

And when questioned about the speculation yesterday, Portsmouth manager, Kenny Jackett said he was aware of the player from conversations he’s had with current Ireland U21 and ex-Derry City manager, Noel King.

“I wouldn’t say I don’t know who he (Curtis) is,” said the Portsmouth boss. “He’s played for Ireland under-21s. That’s a good team, a good team to play for.

“Connor Ronan (Portsmouth midfielder, on loan from Wolves) is in that group, or as an under-19, quite naturally a sub for that group.

“That’s what Noel King tells me. He’s got another two years in that group. But from our point of view there’s a number of players we’ve made enquiries for and will try to bring in if we can.

“I don’t think anything will quite happen until May, but May’s only just around the corner. There’s not a right or wrong way to go.

“The Scottish market, the Irish market, League Two and the National League. You need to look right the way along.

“Is there a foreign market for us at the right time? It’s quite wide ranging and we have built up quite a good scouting network now. We have a good recruitment team now.

“There’s quite a few options and names, but we’re not done and dusted or close to anybody.

“It’s best to talk about players when you sign them.

“In my experience, if you mention this name or that name and it doesn’t quite happen, it can look quite unprofessional.

“It’s also talking about other team’s players, and I don’t particularly like other managers talking about mine.

“It’s true to say we’re trying to be pro-active and trying to do some deals that are there – before the classic last few weeks of the window.

“It would be nice to get the majority of the squad together by July 1 and have them train together. That would be our aim.”