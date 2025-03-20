Institute’s Evan Tweed slips a tackle from Ards captain Eamon Scannell. Photo: George Sweeney

​Kevin Deery believes the remainder of the Playr-Fit Championship season will tell him all he needs to know about his squad's character after Tuesday's 2-3 home defeat to Ards condemned Institute to the bottom six.

Victory against the North Down club, who arrived Brandywell three points above Stute in sixth, would have taken the battle down to Saturday's final round of fixtures before the table splits in two. However, the midweek reversal means that chance has now gone with the weekend visit of Annagh United about nothing more than playing for pride.

"It was a bridge too far to be honest. We have been on a good run and been pushing hard to get into the top six. We played really good football for about 55 minutes, probably should have been out of sight and unfortunately we can't defend crosses," explained the 'Stute boss after Tuesday’s defeat

"We are conceding really soft goals from crosses, either not getting the contact to stop the cross initially, or when they come into the box there is a vulnerability there. That was the story of the game really, conceding soft goals. We don't deserve to get into the top six if we are leaking goals like that."

Institute's Padraig Lynch looks on as his shot beats Ards' keeper Alex Moore only to rebound off the upright. Photo: George Sweeney

Tuesday's game was an all too familiar tale for 'Stute who dominated Ards for long periods and fashioned enough chances to win two games before being caught by two second half sucker punches from Ards' impressive skipper, Eamon Scannell.

"This team seems to do that," lamented Deery, "They are young. A lot of the players are playing their first year in senior football, or in and around that. It is frustrating because the game should be out of sight. We had glaring opportunities to finish it

"Straight after half-time Aidan Hegarty is through one on one and you're just waiting on him to score and unfortunately he doesn't put it away. If it goes to 3-1 then the game is probably over.

"It's just disappointing and it's going to be a long month now to be honest because you don't want to be down there. Let's call it the way it is; it's not nice in the bottom six; no one cares about it but unfortunately that's where we now find ourselves because we gave ourselves too much to do after our start (to the league)."

The start the Institute boss was referring to saw the locals secure only two points from their opening 18 after an enforced squad overhaul in the close season, a statistic that meant Deery and his rebuilt squad were always playing catch-up in the table.

"The start has crippled us," added Derry of his team's early season form, "After tonight, that's 11 defeats but four of those came in the opening four weeks of the season. If you look into our form, there are a lot of draws in there which isn't good enough either. They don't get you up the table but I can't fault the players' effort. They are giving everything, they really are, but there's just a vulnerability about us at times.

"We've not been able to manage games when we were in front and putting teams away has been our big problem this year. We've threatened to hit four and five and six in games but unfortunately we have let in three here tonight even though we should've scored six or seven.

"We don't have a lot of vocal leaders to drive it on. We are a quiet group in terms of being on the pitch. For me, the disappointing thing was accepting it at the end; we more or less accepted it had gone from us, or I felt like we did.

"Again, I will have to reflect on my own substitutions. Did they make us better? We tried to go a different shape and threw boys on but did it make us that much better? I'm not sure, I don't think so. There's a bit of reflection to be done."

Deery must now attempt to rally his troops for Saturday's visit of an Annagh United team who've been a thorn in Institute sides over recent years. The league split will come into play after this weekend with their current seventh spot place the best 'Stute can now hope for.

"Honestly, it's going to be really difficult. Sitting here, I'm flat myself. I have to reflect on myself first and obviously we have young players so we have to have a good chat as a staff. We are trying to get this football club back challenging again so we need to have a real focus on what way we are moving it forward. It might be something like that over the final six games.

"Absolutely it is," added Derry when asked if the remainder of the season is now a character test, "You cannot just turn up when you want to and now that we are in the bottom six you can't just throw the towel in. These players have to show up and play for the jersey."