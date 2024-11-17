Institute’s starting eleven against Ards at the Brandywell. Photograph: George Sweeney

​KEVIN DEERY has backed Institute's teenage goalkeeper Fintan Doherty to bounce back after his individual errors contributed to another heavy loss for the club in the NIFL Championship.

The 19 year-old Letterkenny lad was caught in no man's land for Ards opening goal at Brandywell on Saturday afternoon and while 'Stute fought back twice in the game, two further errors in the final five minutes of the match handed the visitors a 4-2 victory.

Having appeared to be on an upward trajectory during a four match unbeaten run which included three wins on the bounce, Saturday's demoralising loss was the second in succession.

That's SEVEN goals shipped in those two matches and with Tuesday night's visit of Larne in the BetMcLean Cup last 16 and free-scoring Armagh City to come to Foyleside next Friday, those defensive lapses are a worry for Deery and his backroom team.

Institute’s Oisin Duffy closes in on Michael Ruddy of Ards. Photograph: George Sweeney

"It's especially disappointing when you go 1-0 down at Brandywell and respond to make it 1-1," began Deery. "Go behind again and respond to make it 2-2. The feeling throughout the staff was that we were going to push on and try and win the game.

"But it totally flipped on its head and we have to reflect on why that happened. It shouldn't happen. You could point the finger at other people but our form has been nowhere near good enough all year. You could look for excuses or you could try and dig into those three games where you've done really well and shown character and won. We can look into those games and see what we did right and try to get that back into the group."

As for those costly errors from his young No.1, Deery is confident Doherty has the character to respond in the right manner this week.

"The first one, it's two or three times it's happened to us. He's done off his line which can happen. Second one was a good finish and I'd have to see it back but obviously the two goals that got them the 4-2 victory are preventable.

Institute’s Dean Brown slips a tackle from Conor Sannell of Ards. Photograph: George Sweeney

"These are young players we're giving an opportunity to play senior football. He's only a young kid and will have to come back for more and go again. The one thing about him is he'll not shirk it. He'll own it and will come in and train and look to get better. That's what we have to do, when we make mistakes make sure we don't go under and come again and that's what I'd encourage Fintan to do."

It wasn't just the defensive performance which irked the 'Stute boss but the lack of quality in the final third - Evan Tweed's stunning strike on the volley apart!

"We tried a different system today which got us into the opposition box a lot but there was just no quality around the box.

"Our retention of the ball is alright but there was no cutting edge again. That's the alarming thing for me.

Institute captain Mikhail Kennedy weaves through the Ards’ defence. Photograph: George Sweeney

"We've scored from a wonder strike from Tweed and direct from a corner but outside of that we're getting into good areas and it's not good enough around the box in terms of decision making and calmness and making the right choice or having a shot.

"The only bit of quality was from Evan Tweed and we expect more from our attacking players and midfield players to give us more.

"We have a lot of work to do. We’re certainly suffering at the minute. I know we won three on the bounce and drew one but that's two heavy defeats and it's unacceptable to concede seven goals in two games. That's our seventh loss.

"I don't like comparing us to last year but it's certainly a different group that we have to find the best out of. Again we might need to get to January and bring a few reinforcements into this group because it's crying out for something. "

Institute manager Kevin Deery gives instructions to Berti Brandon Diau during the game against Ards on Saturday. Photograph: George Sweeney

Both teams had early chances but it was the visitors who broke the deadlock with an outrageous effort from 40 yards 14 minutes into the match.

Doherty had drifted aimlessly to the edge of his box and Eamon Scannell accepted the invite with an audacious lobbed effort from just inside the 'Stute half which bounced into the unguarded net.

Deery's troops were back on level terms six minutes later from an inswinging Stephen Doherty corner kick towards the near post which wasn't dealt with by Conor Maxwell and Zach Barr headed past his own keeper and into his own net.

It was a fortunate reprieve for 'Stute but Ards were back in front on 26 minutes when Max Greer rifled an unstoppable strike into the top corner.

Barr's evening came to an abrupt end after sustaining an arm injury when he landed awkwardly after Boyle brought him crashing to the ground to stop a threatening Ards attack.

From the resultant free-kick Connor Maxwell's 35 yard strike skimmed off the surface and forced Doherty to turn it behind at full stretch.

It was Ards who threatened to increase their lead with the best chance of the opening stages and again it was all too easy to get in behind the home defence.

Greer slipped the ball into the path of sub, Newell who timed his run well but his strike from an angle was palmed over the bar by Doherty.

Maxwell brought down 'Stute sub Harris on the edge of the box forcing referee Stewart Long to award a promising free-kick.

Mikhail Kennedy took responsibility and his strike was parried clear by Alex Moore but when it eventually fell to Tweet just inside the box, the former Derry City man volleyed into the far corner.

With five minutes left to play Maxwell's curling free-kick slipped out of Doherty’s hands low at his near post and when it squirmed out of his grip substitute Hunter reacted quickest to tap the ball over the line.

Two minutes later Newell's close range strike was parried by Doherty into the path of Greer who volleyed into the net to seal the win.