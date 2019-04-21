Kevin Deery wants Derry City to bounce back at Waterford

ASSISTANT manager Kevin Deery fully expects Derry City players to be mentally ready for tomorrow afternoon’s clash at Waterford.

Deery believes the squad will be up for the challenge of bouncing back from their hard fought home defeat to league leaders Shamrock Rovers on Friday.

“For me my mental state would be that I want to get something out of the game and that’s the way we have to approach it,” he insisted.

“We aren’t going down there just to lay down just because Waterford have beaten Cork on Friday night and we have lost to Shamrock Rovers, we aren’t doing that mentality at this club anymore.”

On the plus side winger Jamie McDonagh returns to the squad after his latest suspension and Deery concedes there probably will be one or two changes to the starting line-up.

“We know what Jamie brings to the table, it’s just unfortunate that he has had a couple of harsh suspensions, but he comes back into the squad,” he added.

“I think you saw the last time we played Friday/Monday we had to use bodies and it will be the same again.

“It’s impossible for every player to play within that recovery time, we have done our upmost for them, in terms of getting them ready.

“We have to believe in what we are doing and I felt we were excellent against Rovers and I want us to show the same application and commitment, yes we mightn’t have the same intensity, but you make sure you give everything whenever you are out on that pitch with a Derry City jersey.”

The Brandywell men make the trip to Waterford today and Deery was quick to point out the recovery time for the squad isn’t ideal, but he feels a repeat performance which they produced against Stephen Bradley’s table toppers, will ensure they get something from Munster.

“You usually have 72 hours between but we don’t even have that, I think we have 66 or 68 hours, with a 12 hour roundtrip to Waterford, so we have to rehydrate really well, after the effort that they put in for the Shamrock Rovers game and we deserved something from it,” stated Deery.

“I know Waterford beat Cork, so they’ll be looking forward to this game, but we have to regroup and make sure that we play as well as we did against Shamrock Rovers and if we do that then I feel we’ll get something out of the game.”