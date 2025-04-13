Manager Kevin Doherty (left) and coach Daire Doyle celebrate Drogheda United ‘s win over Derry City. Photograph: George Sweeney

KEVIN Doherty recalls coming to Brandywell and getting nutmegged four times in the opening 10 minutes by Liam Coyle back in 2001.

He was representing Shelbourne as a player on Peter Hutton’s first return to Foyleside after his shock summer departure to Tolka Park.

Doherty remembers the ‘Pizza=Judas’ banners unfurled by the City fans and the 35 minute delay as both teams refused to budge following a clash of kits – Shels forced to wear Derry’s black away kit on that occasion.

It’s always been a hostile environment whether he’s returned as player, coach or manager so he was delighted to walk away with three points and a 3-1 win on Friday night.

“I've been coming up here a long time with Shels I remember the games,” he said.

"Coyler nutmegged me about four times in the first 10 minutes. I spoke to him about it before.

"Peter Hutton, we wore the black jerseys with Shels and it was delayed because Peter Hutton was playing for us and Judas and all that.

"It was such a tough place to come and it has been ever since.. I said to the players I can't ever remember coming here and scoring three goals so they have to be very proud of that.”

Last year's FAI Cup winners continue to defy the odds and Doherty took umbrage at the fact Drogheda were priced by most bookmakers at 4/1 outsiders to take the scalp of Derry on Foyleside.

Derry won the same fixture last June 5-1 and for large parts dominated and were full value for 61st minute opening goal from Liam Boyce.

When the striker was sent off less than two minutes later for a second bookable offence the Candystripes capitulated and Drogheda were ruthless.

Conor Keeley proved the unlikely hero with a quickfire brace and Warren Davis put the gloss on another impressive scoreline as the Drogs maintained their one point advantage on the summit.

"We were 4/1 to win this game today," said Doherty incredulously. "I'm not saying anyone in Derry thought that but 4/1," he exclaimed. "In the cup final we were 5/1. Maybe next time we'll be 3/1 but . . . anyway.

"I'm not saying we should be favourites coming up to Brandywell but I thought it was a bit much and you do use these things.

"It was an excellent performance from us. You have to capitalise on the extra man and sometimes it's harder to play against 10 men but we got our chances and took them.

"It was probably the way we capitalised on it [red card] straight away. I think it was a poor goal we conceded. We obviously haven't conceded many goals but to bounce back like that.

"And Conor Keeley [laughs] I actually don't know what to say. He was involved in everything. He made a brilliant run and was brought down by Boyce. It was a second yellow and I'm sure Tiernan will say the same."

The Drogs boss labelled Keeley's performance 'sensational' and says he's 'blessed' that the central defender agreed to return to the club after his short stint at St Pat's. "The goals he gets," he began. "He hasn't scored many of them for us but anyone watching him when he was at Ballymena would remember goals he scored like that. His technique was unbelievable.

"Some of the goals he scored for Ballymena were volleys from outside the box. I'm blessed to have Conor Keeley.

"He obviously left us a couple of years ago and went to Pat's. He was my number one target and the day he left was when I wanted him back. Thankfully he's back. It sounds a bit romantic but I wanted him back last year and tried to get him and he's been sensational.

The leaders host champions Shelbourne next before another home clash against second placed St Pat's but they'll take huge confidence from Friday's display.

After nine games they're looking down at the rest but Doherty's not getting carried away.

"I'd rather be sitting top than bottom where we were sitting this time last year but we'll enjoy it, we'll keep working and move on. "It's brilliant and we are playing well so fingers crossed we keep it going."