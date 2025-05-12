Derry City's Kevin Holt. Photograph: George Sweeney

​MATCHWINNER Kevin Holt says Derry City is finally where they expected to be, positioned at the top end of the table after the perfect week concluded with a big win in Cork on Friday night.

​The Scotsman powered home the winning goal in the 2-1 win in front of 2,736 supporters at Turner's Cross - a fifth win in six league matches which left Tiernan Lynch's in-form troops well poised in second spot after 15 games and level on points with Shamrock Rovers who lead the way on goal difference.

Consecutive wins against Shelbourne, St Patrick's Athletic and Cork has swung the momentum in Derry's favour and Holt reckons the team just needed time to 'gel together' as they begin to see the fruits of their labour.

So what's been the recipe for success over the past seven days?

"It was brilliant," beamed the former Dundee United defender. "It's a massive, massive three points for us on the back of a great week for us. To pick up three victories for us this week keeps the momentum going and takes us to where we want to be up at the top end of the table.

"It was hard coming here. They put us under a lot of pressure at the start of the second half to get the goal. I thought we weathered the storm really well and got ourselves back in the game and obviously we got the winner and managed to hold on.

"I thought we deserved it over the piece, especially the first half. I thought we were brilliant and had some really good chances and we probably should've been more ahead.

"The one thing you could say is we just weren't ruthless enough over the course of the first half especially. We're just glad to get the win."

"I think it's just time," he answered. "Time to gel. Time to get to know each other. There were a lot of new faces. Obviously the manager just came in this year and took a wee bit of time to get his message across to the players and now you can see the squad we've got. It's not just the 11 on the park, when the subs come on they make a big mpact the last three games especially. That's what you want a competitive squad and not make it easy on the manager every week to pick his team, everyone driving each other on. So you play well or you're not in the team.

"We want to be pushing up at the top end of the table, fighting in first or second position, that's where we want to be. Obviously our goal is to win the league this year. We had a bit of a poor start for our standards but we're going from strength to strength and just want to keep that going."

Derry are awaiting the results of Adam O'Reilly's scan on his ribs which was taken yesterday but it's hoped they've come through a difficult week and a long trip to Cork relatively unscathed as they prepare for a trip to Drogheda on Friday.