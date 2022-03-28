Kind hearted James McClean makes it 'one of the greatest days ever' for toddler Zoe Murphy

Little Zoe Murphy watching the Republic of Ireland versus Belgium friendly at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday in James McClean's family executive box.

Creggan man McClean reached out to the brave toddler, who has cerebral palsy, after she was verbally abused by a drink-fuelled teenage fan at the recent Co. Louth derby between Dundalk and Drogheda and invited her to attend Saturday's match where he played against the world's No.1 ranked team in a come-from-behind 2-2 draw.

Not only did the ex-Derry City winger offer Zoe and her family tickets for the game but also use of his designated corporate box which they shared with members of his own family at the Dublin venue. She also received a signed jersey from Stephen Kenny's side.

Zoe's mum Lynda said her daughter was 'blown away' by the gesture and how welcomed they were made to feel by McClean's family and claims the youngster 'hasn't stopped smiling' since.

Ireland star James McClean and his special guest Zoe Murphy at Saturday's friendly against Belgium.

"We would like to thank James so much for providing Zoe with one of the greatest days ever, inviting her to be his guest in his family box at the Aviva Stadium for Saturday's match against Belgium," she said.

"We were absolutely blown away by the gesture from James and how welcomed we felt while at the game," she said. "All of James and Erin's family went out of their way to make us welcome and ensure Zoe had the best day.

"Zoe loved playing with James' children and wee niece," she added. "Not only did Zoe have an amazing seat and view for such an exhilarating game but everyone was so welcoming and friendly to her and made her day so special. Such a pleasure to meet such lovely people.

"We couldn't believe it when he just reached out to us personally and not only this but got Zoe her own jersey signed by the team. We absolutely loved yesterday and can't thank James and family and friends enough for giving her such an experience."

Zoe was born with quadriplegia and developed cerebral palsy when she turned 21 months-old. Her family were taken aback by the outpouring of support they received since the unsavoury incident where she was left in tears at the Co. Louth derby.

And her mum added the Dundalk fanatic now has a soft spot for Derry City after receiving messages of support from Candy Stripes fans who reached out and welcomed Zoe to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.

"Although she’s a true Dundalk fan, she now has a great appreciation for Derry FC," she added. "We have also been contacted by lots of Derry FC fans since last Friday's episode to tell Zoe the fans at Derry FC want to let Zoe know how welcome she is to the Brandywell Stadium anytime. Zoe hasn’t stopped smiling and telling her sisters of her experience as it’s a day she will never forget."

Commenting on his Instagram story, Ireland's McClean said it was a 'pleasure' to have Zoe and her family as his guest. "Amazing wee girl yous have, pleasure having yous' [sic}.