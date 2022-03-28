Kind split fixtures for Institute as they have three matches at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium
Institute will have three games at home and two on the road, after the Lough 41 Championship post split fixtures were released.
The Drumahoe club begin against Ballyclare Comrades, at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, on Saturday, April 9th, before facing bottom side Queen’s University on Saturday, April 16th.
Brian Donaghey’s men then are on their travels for their next two games, starting on Easter Tuesday at Ards, on April 19th; before making the trip to Wilgar Park to face Dundela, on Saturday, April 23rd.
Then the Waterside out-fit entertain Knockbreda, in what they hope will be their final game of the 2021/22 season, on Saturday, April 30th and a repeat of last weekend’s result against the Belfast men, would do nicely.