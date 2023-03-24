Knockbreda game is massive for the club states Institute boss Brian Donaghey
Institute manager Brian Donaghey describes tomorrow afternoon's clash against bottom side, Knockbreda, as massive not just for his team but for the whole club.
Donaghey says he is expecting the pivotal fixture to be a tough, physical challenge and admitted he may change things around with his team selection.
"Saturday's game at Knockbreda is a massive game and it's a huge game for the club. I never expected to be in this position but the reality is we are and we have to deal with the here and now," he insisted.
"Everybody is hurting. It's tough and there have been games when sometimes we haven't been getting the luck we've deserved but we have to fight our way out of it, we have to change it and turn things around somehow.
"It's going to be played on a difficult pitch because it isn't the best surface and if it's played in rain and windy conditions then it's going to be a real battle, so we're probably going to have to pick a team accordingly.
"It's going to be difficult but we worked on a formation and a shape at training on Thursday for the Knockbreda game.
"To be honest the Knockbreda game is going to be a ‘cup final’. They'll probably go into the game feeling that it's their last chance to perhaps claw back the seven points deficit.
"We have Knockbreda twice away from home in our remaining games and we know both are going to be real, real battles. Saturday's game probably won't be 0-0 that's for sure because I think they’re conceding on average three or four goals a match and we've conceded a few goals in our last few games."
The Waterside men sit just seven points ahead of tomorrow's opponents, with the Belfast men having played two games less but Donaghey feels his squad will be eager to rectify Tuesday night's disappointing home loss to Ballinamallard United.
"The match on Saturday can't come quickly enough because I want to get the lads in and see what their form and mood is like for Saturday," he added.
"We're more than capable of getting a result down in Knockbreda and we have to banish those away day blues so hopefully it starts on Saturday.
"There have been games when we've dominated but came away with nothing and I have said this before but this league is unforgiving, especially when you're down there, you just get nothing. But, listen, we'll try to look forward to Saturday and see if we can get a positive result.
Donaghey said defensive mistakes had cost 'Stute in mid-week when his side never used the windy conditions to their advantage against Harry McConkey's men.
"It was a game of two halves. We didn't take our chances in the first half, didn't make good use of the conditions and we started slowly in the second half but mistakes have cost us again," he explained.
"We made a mistake just before their opening goal and we didn't learn from it. We made the exact same mistake, we conceded and then it was always going to be an uphill task, especially as they scored their second goal very soon after it."