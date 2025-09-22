Institute’s Aidan Hegarty and Newington’s Nathan Watters contest a loose ball. Photograph: George Sweeney

​Manager Peter Hutton was left to rue the Playr-Fit Championship's "narrow margins" as a disappointing week ended in a 0-1 defeat for Institute against Newington at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium on Saturday.

Hutton saw his team pegged back late on at Dundela 10 days ago before being held at home by Ballinamallard in a midweek scoreless draw, results that were compounded by Ruaidhri Donnelly's 80th minute penalty to secure victory for the Belfast men in a game in which ’Stute again had chances to take all three points.

A frustrating finale to a frustrating period, especially given Hutton's revamped squad has already provided plenty of glimpses of their exciting potential.

"It’s such a fine line. At 0-0, if we had capitalised on the chances we had, it’s a different game, but it’s narrow margins," explained Hutton after the 0-1 defeat.

Institute’s Aidan Hegarty leaves Newington’s Richard Gowdy in his wake. Photograph: George Sweeney

“Whilst it’s frustrating for the players and staff, it’s more so for the senior players, who can see the potential, but it’s just not happening at the moment in terms of goals. We’re doing a lot of right things and we have a really good environment here in the changing room, and the boys are enjoying their football, but come the end of the week, they want to get a win.

"Winning matches breeds confidence and sets everyone else up for the following week, so it’s frustrating for the younger players, but I would say more so for the senior players, because they take a lot of responsibility on themselves too, and they can see the potential in the young boys. That’s the frustrating thing, that lack of consistency.”

The defeat sees 'Stute slip from sixth to eighth after a game in which they had more than enough chances to claim victory. Indeed they could have been ahead inside two minutes when Caoimhin Porter's cross found Conor Quigley steaming in at the back post but the defender couldn't keep his shot down.

Ciaran O'Hara was next to threaten when he raced clear, only to dwell too long on his shot and allow Newington’s Aodhfionn Casey to make an excellent recovery tackle.

Institute’s Shane Boyle tackles Patrick Downey of Newington. Photograph: George Sweeney

However Newington too had their chances, notably when both Nathan Watters and former Cliftonville striker Jay Donnelly saw efforts strike the woodwork.

The second half followed a similar pattern, Aidan Hegarty with 'Stute's best chance when he was sent clear by impressive substitute Callum Doherty only to fire his shot too close to Newington keeper Rian Brown.

Doherty and Padraig Lynch also went close but the decisive moment arrived with just 10 minutes remaining when Jay Donnelly ghosted in behind and was felled by Graham Crown as he chased back. Up stepped Donnelly and Newington were going home with the points.

A tough pill to swallow for Institute and things will not get any easier with a trip to league leaders Annagh United next on the horizon.

“It’s a very competitive league and you can see in the last couple of games that if we had taken our chances, it’s a different proposition altogether, but again, every game is very competitive and we’re probably lacking that wee bit of experience in certain areas," added Hutton.

"And Annagh is going to be another competitive game. They are top of the league and they have won a high percentage of their games. Given what I’ve seen so far in this league, it’s going to be another competitive game, but one in which we’ll still have a chance. We’re going there quietly confident that we can get a result. We have been decent away; no team has walked over the top of us, far from it. Any game we’ve participated in, it’s always been a very, very close affair.”

Institute: Jack Mills, Conor Quigley, Shane Boyle, Graham Crown (Shea McGinley 90’), Evan Tweed, Caoimhin Porter (Jack McLaughlin 82’), Stephen Doherty (Aidan Tejada 75’), Padraig Lynch, Aidan Hegarty, Ciaran O’Hara (Callum Doherty HT’), Sean O’Kane.

Newington: Rian Brown, Aodhfionn Casey, Richard Gowdy, Ruaidhri Donnelly, Darren Stuart (Tony McIlhone 78’), Patrick Downey, Nathan Watters, Seamus Duffy (Ronan Kalla 78’), Caolan McBride (Conan McAuley 67’), Joseph Gorman, Jay Donnelly.

Referee: Stuart McCelland.