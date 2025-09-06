Warrenpoint’s Christopher Crane clears the ball from the path of Institute’s Padraig Lynch. Photo: George Sweeney

Playr-Fit Championship

Institute 1, Warrenpoint 0

Evan Tweed's 83rd minute penalty secured a deserved first home win of the season for Institute against Warrenpoint at Brandywell on Saturday as the Peter Hutton era continues to take shape.

The victory - a second in five league games under the Derry City legend - moves 'Stute into sixth place in the Playr-Fit Championship table, only three points off third and, following the impressive 5-1 midweek North West Cup victory over Dergview, it was the latest sign yet that Hutton's influence is starting to pay dividends.

Warrenpoint keeper Daniel Devine deflects Aidan Hegarty’s shot for a corner. Photo: George Sweeney

And it was fitting that it was Tweed, the game's outstanding player, who slotted home the decisive spot-kick moments after substitute Ciaran O'Hara had been upended by a combination of Warrenpoint keeper Daniel Devine and experienced captain, John Boyle. There were few arguments and even if Tweed needed two bites of the cherry before the ball nestled in the back of the net, it was a goal befitting his performance.

But he wasn't the only contributor to a big three points. Keeper Jack Mills was every bit as important when, on 54 minutes and with the scoreline still blank, he raced out from his goal to block the shot of Warrenpoint winger Michael Leddy who had been sent clear by a delightful touch and pass from midfielder Rory Powell.

That was 'Point's big chance and a goal then would have left it a long way back for Institute. Instead Mills stood tall, 'Stute grabbed a first clean sheet of the season and Tweed played his captain's role.

The Co. Down men came into the game on the back of three successive league defeats but started marginally the better of the two teams, lively winger Diarmuid O'Hanlon stepping inside Sean O'Kane to test Mills inside three minutes with a shot the 'Stute keeper gathered easily.

Warrenpoint’s Rory Powell and Institute captain Evan Tweed battle for possession. Photo: George Sweeney

That was as good as the opening half would get for the visitors, Hutton's team settling to dominate the ball with Tweed conducting the home orchestra. The midfielder's ability to play through the 'Point lines was being complemented by the remaining two of the home team's midfield triumvirate – Stephen Doherty and Aidan Hegarty – who were cleverly finding space in front of the visitors’ backline.

If anything Warrenpoint were guilty of standing off at times but with Doherty drifting in from the left and Caoimhin Porter impressing on the right, the home side's clever quick passing and movement was creating good positions though maybe not the volume of chances it probably should have.

Teenager Aidan Tejada, on loan from Coleraine, provided another important link, his pass and move style crisp and impressive in it's simplicity but essential to keeping Hutton's team on the front foot.

The only criticism in the opening half was much of that impressive home play was too deep against a Warrenpoint team content to sit in and hit on the break for the first 45 minutes during which they were uncharacteristically passive.

And 'Stute did have the chances before the break, Doherty slipping in the livewire Hegarty on nine minutes only for the former Dungannon Swifts man to see his angle narrowed and shot turned aside for a corner which resulted in Shane Boyle heading inches wide.

Institute came even closer on 17 minutes when Doherty's clever ball bought Tweed enough time to get his head up and flash a fierce 22 yard drive just past Devine's right hand post.

It was all 'Stute and their best move of the half was started by Graham Crown's clearing header 10 minutes before the break. The defender found the hard working Padraig Lynch who did superbly to control and help on over his shoulder to Hegarty who was bursting forward at pace. Hegarty's pace took him away from three chasing defenders before cutting inside to reverse a low shot that looked destined for the corner until Devine produced a brilliant one handed diving save to ensure parity at the break.

The second half saw a much improved Warrenpoint. Institute still dominated possession but, if anything, the clearer chances belonged to the visitors, the clearest of which was Leddy's run and shot.

As the half wore on, the introduction of Ben Hutton - son of the 'Stute manager - necessitated a change of shape with Sean O'Kane moving from right back to centre half but it would be another substitute whose contribution proved match defining.

O'Hara, fresh from two goals and a 'Man of the Match’ award against Dergview, was on hand to get himself clear after a great flick by Lynch. He got his shot away, only seconds before being upended by Devine and Boyle as they chased to close down his shot. Referee Michael McKenna was in no doubt and Tweed held his nerve when his initial kick was well saved by Devine, tapping home the rebound to the cheers of the sizeable home crowd.

It was never a classic, but it's a big three points and another important step forward in Hutton's rebuilding project which looks to be gathering pace.

Institute: Jack Mills, Conor Quigley, Shane Boyle, Graham Crown (Ben Hutton, 75mins), Evan Tweed, Caoimhin Porter, Stephen Doherty, Padraig Lynch, Aidan Hegarty (Casllum Doherty, 75mins), Aidan Tejada (Ciaran O'Hara, 63mins), Sean O'Kane. (Subs not used) David Stewart, Shea McGinley, Caoimhan Crossan, Shane Moran.

Warrenpoint: Daniel Devine, Conall Murray, Christopher Crane, John Boyle, Matthew Lynch (Callan Farley, 67mins), Jim O'Hanlon, Rory Powell, Adam Carroll, Diarmuid O'Hanlon (Lorcan Forde, 73mins), Matthew Robinson (Eoghan Byrne, 85mins), Michael Leddy. (Subs not used) Ethan Carry, Reece Doyle, Shane Haughey, Declan Loye.

Referee: Michael McKenna