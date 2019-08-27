Liam Coyle voted as Derry City's greatest ever

LEAGUE OF Ireland great and one of Derry City's favourites sons, Liam Coyle has topped a poll in which fans were asked to vote for the Brandywell club's greatest ever player.

The Lone Moor Road club celebrates its 90th anniversary this year and Coyle proved to be an overwhelming winner from a list of the club's best ever talent, voted for by 'Journal' readers.

Voted by his peers as the PFAI Players' Player of the Year in 1995, Coyle played a pivotal role as Derry City won two top flight titles in the League of Ireland.

And of course, the first of those titles included the '88/89 season when the Candy Stripes won an unprecedented league and cup treble which remains a standalone achievement 30 years on.

Coyle earned 38 per cent of almost 800 votes to be crowned Derry City's greatest ever.

The mercurial 'Derry Pele', Paddy McCourt, who lit up the Brandywell during three memorable years at his hometown club came second with 12 per cent of the vote.

McCourt was part of the Derry team which narrowly missed out on the treble in 2006, finishing second in the league and clinching the League Cup and FAI Cup.

And in third place, closely behind McCourt, was Barney Travers, regarded by many as one the club's finest centre halves, who received 11 per cent of the votes.