The Buncrana Road school’s epic journey began back in October 2024 when they were drawn against local rivals, Oakgrove Integrated College, recording a hard fought 3-0 victory.

Talisman, Jake Mullan opened the scoring before the effervescent, Cruz Cooper added another before half-time. The second half was all about joint-team captain, Tom Prigent who added further gloss to the score-line.

Dylan Elliott played Tom through, but he was brought down in the penalty area after a typical mazy run, dusting himself down, slotting home the penalty, ensuring his side’s safe path into the last 32 of the illustrious competition.

Up next was a tough tie against Derry rivals, Sperrin College, but midfield general, Jay Gallagher grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck early on, setting up goal machine, Conaire Daly to open his account. College ‘keeper, Jacob was soon called into action, pulling off a magnificent finger-tipped save, ensuring his team remained in front before Jake added another to his tally.

Sperrin battled their way back into the game and deservedly pulled one back before Daniel restored his team’s two goal lead, following an excellent cross from Cian Lynch. Jake, recorded a remarkable hat-trick after neat work by Callum Martyn, Fionn Maxwell and Lucas Doherty on the College right, ensuring St Columb’s progressed to the last 16 with an impressive 4-1 score line.

St Columb’s knew they had a stern obstacle to overcome when they were drawn against Belfast giants, and fierce rivals, Our Lady and St Patrick’s, Knock, in the last 16. A lot of credit must go to the Belfast side who gave their Derry rivals little time to settle on the ball. They clearly did their homework, stopping St Columb’s from playing their normal passing game. Despite this, the College pressed for the opener, which came on the stroke of half-time when Jay tapped in after good work from Cathaoir King and Odhran McCahill on the College left.

OLSPK pushed hard for an equaliser but found joint-team captain, Joseph Gray and Odhran on top form at the back for the College. The Derry youngsters booked their place in the quarter-final when that man, Conaire smashed home, following neat work from Daniel Harkin on the College right.

The quarter-final against St Patrick’s Academy (Dungannon) was an even contest between two well-matched sides. It was the Dungannon side who settled quickest, creating several chances but Jacob in the College goal was on top form. Once the College settled into their passing game, they opened the scoring through the impressive, Cathaoir, following neat work from Lucas on the College right. However, as is always the case in football, you are at your most vulnerable just after you have scored and St Patrick’s replied immediately after an exquisite finish from their number 9. The score remained 1-1 at half-time. To their credit, the College youngsters did not panic and booked their place in the last four of the tournament, following a neat finish from Lucas at the back post.

This was followed by an intense semi-final versus much fancied, Colaiste Feirste, which burst into life when the Belfast men scored very early on. However, the College young guns equalised just before half-time, following an impressive strike from Aaron. The College emerged a different team in the second half and goals from Joseph and Conaire ensured their passage into the final.

The College face another colossal task to maintain the trophy that they have won the past two years when they play, local rivals, Lisneal College, in the final at the Coleraine Showgrounds, kick off, 11.45 am.

Manager, Ryan Horner, was clearly delighted at reaching another final, remarking, “this is my 19th College team and we have been very fortunate to reach 13 finals, but this has been our most difficult passage. Credit must go to the full squad of players who have overcome very difficult opposition to get here.”

Coach Xavier Prigent also heaped praise on the players for their endeavour throughout the campaign, admitting, “it has been an extensive and taxing campaign, but the attitude of the boys since the start has made it all worthwhile. They have trained vigorously every week and deserve success.”

This team is indebted to the work of Year 12 pupil, Yoann and Year 14 trio, Jack, Luke, 14B, and Luke 14D who have enjoyed coaching the squad. Jack admitted, “I have been impressed by both the quality and industry of all the young lads involved. They are a huge credit to the school and it is a privilege to work with them on and off the pitch.”

Horner and Prigent expressed their gratitude to the parents of the boys for their continued support and encouragement with Horner commenting, “without them, the exemplary attendance to training would be impossible.”

Horner concluded by thanking leading team sponsor, Skills School NI, as well as Furey Auctioneers and Estate Agents for their support throughout the year.

1 . St Columb's College Conaire (Forward and Joint Vice-Captain): The most natural finisher in the squad, but he is much more than just a goal scorer, working tirelessly for his team, holding the ball up to great effect, bringing his team-mates into the game. Photo: x Photo Sales

2 . St Columb's College Fionn Maxwell (Defence): Can operate at right back or centre half, which has proved vital for his team. A no-nonsense defender who stops all in his way, using his excellent range of passing and dribbling ability to start attacks. Photo: x Photo Sales

3 . St Columb's College Odhran McCahill (Defence): A powerful centre half who lets nothing get past him and loves a tackle, making him most forwards’ worst nightmare. Photo: x Photo Sales

4 . St Columb's College Joseph (Defence and Joint -Captain): A powerful defender who leads by example, missing little in the air or on the ground. He poses a real threat to the opposition from set pieces and is a vital ingredient of the team. Photo: x Photo Sales