LIVE January Transfer Window Blog: Manchester United in the hunt for ex-Atletico Madrid star | Pep Guardiola refuses to pay £100m for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfield maestro | Real Madrid planning to multi-million pound raid of Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur
Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can
Waiting for Video...
Real Madrid plan bid for two Premier League stars, Chelsea target wants transfer and Manchester United want Belgian international.
Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League.