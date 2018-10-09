LIVE Premiership transfer rumour mill BLOG: Real Madrid ready to offer £200m for England star | Borussia Dortmund slap £100m price tag on Jadon Sancho | Manchester United star set to leave Old Trafford
Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can
Waiting for Video...
Real Madrid are planning a £200m swoop for Harry Kane, Jadon Sancho will cost clubs £100m and Manchester United star to make La Liga return.
Keep up to date with all the latest speculation and news from the Premier League.