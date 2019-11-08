Liverpool boss brands Manchester City's Guardiola 'world's best manager', Manchester United facing nightmare injury crisis - Premier League preview
The 2019/20 Premier League has been an absolute belter so far, with its unpredictable nature and the added variable of VAR contributing to what's already shaping up to be a vintage campaign.
This weekend, ahead of the international break, highlights include Arsenal's trip to Leicester, Manchester United hosting Brighton, and of course, Liverpool's huge clash against Manchester City. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to take a look at our mini-preview ahead of this weekend's action.
1. Canaries & Hornets battle for survival
If there was ever a 'three pointer', this would be it! The battle of 19th vs. 20th is a biggie, as the threat of relegation continues to loom large. The Hornets have lost all but one of their last five games against the Canaries.
2. Leicester City boss bats away links to 'top jobs'
Brendan Rodgers's side have an excellent chance of beating Arsenal on Saturday night, and he's spent the build up to the game quashing suggestions he'll leave for a big club, by same he's already at one. Fair play!
Wolves' Europa League commitments have seen their league form suffer greatly. However, they're starting to get into their stride, and Aston Villa will be the first in a kind fixture run. Jiminez will be looking to fill his boots!
4. Chelsea's midfield in trouble ahead of Palace visit
Mason Mount's midweek knock against Ajax makes him a doubt for the Blues this weekend, which causes a real selection headache for Frank Lampard, given Jorginho's suspension.Palace have been solid on the road this season, too.