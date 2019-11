This weekend, there's another splendid selection of top tier matches to enjoy, with highlights including Liverpool's trip to Aston Villa, Spurs' must-win away game against Everton, and Southamtpon's daunting trip to the Etihad Stadium. Here's our mini preview for this weekend's Premier League action: click and scroll your way through the gallery to see the big talking points from each top tier match.

1. Everton handed fitness boost for Spurs game The Toffees have gone a staggering 13 games without a win against Spurs, stretching back to 2012. Well, Yerry Mina looks set to feature despite a knee injury, so that'll certainly help their chances of ending the poor streak.

2. Chelsea boss face selection dilemma for Watford match Chelsea have been having a lovely time of it under their beloved Frank Lampard, and his youthful side will look to run riot again against Watford. Hat-trick hero Christian Pulisic, or Callum Hudson-Odoi, that is the question.

3. Leicester City star demands focus ahead of Crystal Palace encounter The Foxes are looking sensational under Brendan Rodgers, but key player Youri Tielemans has urged his side not to get carried away, insisting that the Eagles will pose a tough test this weekend, given their stellar home form.

4. Southampton brace themselves for another cricket score It surely can't get worse than 9-0...can it? Fresh off the back of their Leicester City hiding, the Saints face the worst possible match: Manchester City away. They lost the same fixture 3-1 in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

