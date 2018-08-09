Liverpool boss delivers his verdict on Danny Ings and his switch to Southampton

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has delivered his verdict on Danny Ings' move to Southampton.

The centre-forward, whose injury ravaged spell at Anfield saw him make just 25 appearances, moves to the south coast on a season-long loan before the transfer is made permanent in 2019.

Praising the 26-year-old, Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com: “It is a very strange feeling saying goodbye to Danny. The biggest emotion is how much we will miss him.

“He is such an outstanding boy. Honestly, if you could bottle character and spirit, his would sell worldwide - he is so incredibly positive and full of energy. But we won’t just miss his character because he is a footballer who has all the tools.

“What is clear is that in his time here he had zero luck really, certainly in my time. Before joining I tried to watch as many games on tape as I could from the season so far and Danny Ings stood out as someone I was really looking forward to coaching.

“We all know his story and the bad luck he has had since then.

“It’s why the other emotion is that of being pleased for Danny that he has such a good move and his future is now very bright."

He added: “So we say farewell to a friend, but for Danny I know the best chapters in his personal story are still to be written. He is as fit now as at any point of his career I would bet and he just requires the opportunity.

“He has that opportunity and on behalf of his Liverpool family we say good luck Danny and we will miss you.”