Manchester City will be looking to keep up the pace in the title race, and cause some more against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Elsewhere, Chelsea will look to build a winning streak with a win over Southampton, while Manchester United face what could be a tricky trip to the north east to take on Steve Bruce's Newcastle United. Click and scroll your way through the gallery to see our mini-preview for this weekend's Premier League football.

Tammy Abraham emerges as Golden Boot contender ahead of Southampton test Tammy Abraham is on fire at the moment, scoring seven goals in as many games. He's the joint-second top scorer in the division, and will look to move ahead of Man City's Sergio Aguero (8) with a goal or two against the Saints.

Pochettino plans maverick tactical move for Brighton game With Spurs' Serge Aurier suspended for the Brighton match, Pochettino has hinted that he could deploy midfielder Moussa Sissoko in the position instead. Brighton's wingers' ears will have pricked up that this news!

Teemu Pukki key to Norwich City recovery After a bright start to the season, the Canaries have lost their last two games on the trot. At home, they'll be looking to get three points against Aston Villa, and Teemu Pukki will be desperate to get back on the scoresheet.

Manchester United hit by injury crisis ahead of Newcastle trip United are under pressure to get a win this weekend, and it'll be all the more difficult with a number of key players out injured. Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Jesse Lingard should all miss out.

