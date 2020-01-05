Liverpool linked with MASSIVE deal for highly-rated £190,000-a-week striker - gossip

The January transfer window is in full swing, with Premier League clubs eyeing deals. Here's the latest transfer gossip from around the web:

Manchester United want Leicester City's James Maddison and are prepared to offer the Foxes £45m plus fellow England midfielder Jesse Lingard. (Sunday Mirror)

Burnley stopper Joe Hart remains heavily linked with a move to Aston Villa with first-choice Tom Heaton expected to be sidelined for a number of months with a knee ligament injury. (Birmingham Live)

Newcastle United are due to send a delegation to Italy within the coming days to negotiate with Sampdoria for defender Omar Colley. (Inside Futbol)

West Ham United will attempt to challenge Manchester City for Napoli's Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly. (Sunday Express)

The Hammers have scheduled a meeting with Benfica next week over the loan signing of Portugal midfielder Gedson Fernandes (Daily Star Sunday)

Jurgen Klopp has been backed to sign £190,000-a-week star Jordan Sancho for Liverpool by the German media. (Viasport)

Brighton & Hove Albion are tracking Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara. (Inside Futbol)

Inter Milan want to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen for £20m this month, despite the 27-year-old Denmark international being available on a free transfer at the end of the season. (Sun on Sunday)

Newcastle United are in talks to sign AC Milan’s £30m-rated striker Krzysztof Piatek and are hoping to land the player on loan with an option to buy. (The Sun)

Brighton veteran Glenn Murray has emerged as a stopgap striker option for Celtic, with Nottingham Forest also interested in the 35-year-old. (Mail on Sunday)

Manchester United have told Inter boss Antonio Conte they want Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez before allowing their Paul Pogbto move to the San Siro. (Sunday Mirror)

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti wants to bring Real Madrid's Colombia playmaker James Rodriguez to Goodison Park on loan. (Sunday Mirror)

Sheffield United are being linked with a move striker Billel Omrani. (BZ Football)

Crystal Palace have targeted a loan deal for Everton and Turkey striker Cenk Tosun. (Mail on Sunday)

Arsenal and Germany defender Shkodran Mustafi could leave the Premier League club at the end of the month. (Sunday Mirror)

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers would not confirm or deny reports of a move for Juventus and Turkey defender Merih Demiral. (Mail on Sunday)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche says it is "highly unlikely" that senior players will leave the club during the January transfer window. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Leeds United have moved ahead of Nottingham Forest in the race to sign English striker Che Adams on loan from Southampton. (Football Insider)

Manager Steve Bruce says Newcastle United's priority is to sign a striker in January and revealed the club have "had a couple of knockbacks already". (Sky Sports)

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo has refused to rule out selling Italian forward Patrick Cutrone this month. (Birmingham Mail)