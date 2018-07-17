Liverpool prospect Brewster signs pro contract at Anfield

Liverpool have announced teenage striker Rhian Brewster has signed his first professional contract.

It’s understood the 18-year-old has signed up to a five-year deal.

Brester put pen to paper on the deal at Melwood today, where he is continuing rehabilitation from an ankle ligament injury suffered in January.

Moments afterwards, Brewster told Liverpoolfc.com: “It feels great. I’ve wanted to do this for a very long time now and I think it’s the right moment for me and my family. I’m looking forward to getting back fit and making some appearances.

“Since I got here the club has been amazing to me and treated me like family. It seems like I’ve been here my whole life, to be honest. It’s coming up to my fifth season now. I [still] remember my first training session. It’s amazing and I can’t wait to get started.”

Brewster has progressed through the ranks after joining the Reds’ Academy as a teenager and has starred for the U18s and U23s in recent seasons.