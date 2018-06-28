Liverpool rumour mill: Reds snap up teen star who is Steven Gerrard's cousin | Some Liverpool fans fear Klopp could be enticed by Germany role | Keita deal done and dusted - he'll wear number eight

Steven Gerrard handed Liverpool new boy Naby Keita his number 8 shirt when he put pen to paper with the Reds last summer.

Posting a pic of the handover on Instagram, Gerrard wrote: "Can’t wait to watch this fella."

Keita told Liverpoolfc.com: “It was an incredible day for me. He gave me the No.8 jersey. When it happened, it was a surprise and I didn’t expect it.

“When he came in, I looked at him and said, ‘wow’ because he is a legend. He is somebody who always showed respect, who gave his all on the pitch, somebody who is loved here."

Pool snap up teen star Duncan

Liverpool have fought off strong competition to land teenager Bobby Duncan.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp

The 17-year-old is Steven Gerrard’s cousin and joins the Anfield club from Man City where he was a youth team player.

England youth international is a lifelong Reds fan and will start pre-season at LFC's Academy next week. (Various)

Reds fans fear Klopp could Germany target

Some Liverpool fans fear Jurgen Klopp could be enticed away from Anfield if his country come calling after their dramatic group stages exit from the World Cup, The Mirror reports.

Klopp's odds to replace the beleaguered Loew shortened from 10/1 to 5/1 following Germany's shock exit.