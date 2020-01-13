Liverpool's deal for £90m star in jeopardy, Manchester United to beat Reds to £12.5m 'wonder kid', Chelsea hit with £50m price tag for defender, ex-Leeds striker on the move - rumours

It is nearly the half-way mark of the January transfer window, yet there has not been much in the way of big deals involving Premier League clubs, including the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea.

A total of 55 deals have been completed worth £29.9million, half of which comes from Ivan Cavaleiro £15million switch from Wolves to Fulham. However, that could change with Manchester United lining up one or two recruits, while Liverpool have been linked with big-money moves.

Manchester United are set to complete the signing of Bruno Fernandes for 51m. The Sporting Club midfielder will sign a 5m-a-year deal until 2025, following in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo. (TVI24)

In the coming two weeks there is likely to be much more high profile deals being done or simply deals worth big money as clubs begin to panic as the clock ticks down towards the closure of the window.

We have collated the best, and maybe worst, of the transfers that have happened or speculated to happen.

Manchester United and Arsenal have joined West Ham and Newcastle in the hunt for Watford defender Christian Kabasele. The Belgian, however, is reportedly close to extending his deal with the Hornets. (Le10)

Chelsea are to make their first signing of the transfer window with the arrival of 16-year-old striker Bryan Fiabema. The Norwegian has spent time on trial with the Premier League side and will move fro around £1m. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are aiming to pip Liverpool to the signing of Birmingham City wonder kid. The Red Devils are to test the Championship side's resolve with a £12.5m offer. (Mirror)

Liverpool's plans of signing Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona have taken a dent with an injury to Luis Suarez. Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen on the out of favour French forward. (Mirror)

Christian Eriksen looks like he has played his last game for Spurs. The Danish star is on the verge of completing a switch to Inter Milan. Spurs want £17m for the playmaker. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Spurs are looking to add Gedson Fernandes to their squad. The Benfica star, who has a £102m release clause, has fallen down the pecking order at the Portuguese giants and he is reported to be signing an 18-month loan deal to move to White Hart Lane. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are eyeing a move for Brighton centre-back Lewis Dunk. However, the Seagulls have put a £50m price tag on their star defender. (The Times)

Arsenal starlet Eddie Nketiah will make a decision on his next move in the next 48 hours. The striker spent the first half of the season on loan at Leeds United but has the choice of a number of Championship clubs. (Daily Mail)

Norwich City have completed the signing of Ondrej Duda. The Slovakian midfielder arrives on loan from Hertha Berlin for the remainder of the campaign. (PA)

Asmir Begovic is set to swap Bournemouth for Ac Milan. The Bosnian goalkeeper will move on loan to become the Italian giants back-up stopper. (Various)

