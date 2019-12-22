Liverpool to miss out on HUGE £120m deal for 22-goal world class 19-year-old attacker to Premier League rivals

All the latest Premier League transfer news from around the web:

Manchester United, Everton and Southampton are among the clubs interested in signing Barcelona's 19-year-old French defender Jean-Clair Todibo for £17m. (Sport)

AC Milan and Atletico Madrid want to sign Nemanja Matic. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

Galatasaray have offered 32-year-old Frenchman Hatem Ben Arfa an 18-month deal after the former Newcastle midfielder left Rennes in the summer. (Goal)

Liverpool's 28-year-old centre-back Virgil van Dijk says he was "slightly disappointed" to miss out on the Ballon d'Or to Barcelona's 32-year-old forward Lionel Messi.

Tottenham's 27-year-old Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen is set to turn down a move to Manchester United in January, despite being out of contract in the summer. (Daily Star Sunday)

Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are all interested in signing 32-year-old Belgium forward Dries Mertens from Napoli for £8.5m. (Calciomercato)

Sheffield United want to sign Norwegian midfielder Emil Bohinen from Stabaek. The 20-year-old - who is the son of former Nottingham Forest, Derby and Blackburn midfielder Lars Bohinen - has also held talks with Leeds United. (Teamtalk)

Blades manager Chris Wilder says he is targeting "two or three" new signings in the January transfer window. (BBC Sheffield)

Chelsea will beat Manchester United and Liverpool to the signing of England winger Jadon Sancho. He will cost £120m (Sun)

Tottenham Hotspur have held talks to sign Flamengo midfielder Gerson and want to sign the 22-year-old Brazilian before the January transfer window opens. (90min)

Jose Mourinho also wants to bring in French defender Issa Diop, 22, who is valued at £50m by West Ham United. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the club are willing to work with agent Mino Raiola to land 19-year-old striker Erling Haaland. (Sunday Mirror)

Raiola also represents United midfielder Paul Pogba and has been told by Real Madrid that they will not be making a bid to sign the 26-year-old in January. (Marca)