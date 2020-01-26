Liverpool transfer gossip round-up: Reds linked with huge £472m quadruple deal as Jurgen Klopp eyes signings

The January transfer window will slam shut in just FIVE days, with Premier League clubs eyeing deals.

Here, we've rounded up the latest Liverpool transfer gossip from around the web as Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders look to strengthen:

Liverpool are reportedly tracking Rennes youngster Eduardo Camavinga - the French teenager is enjoying an impressive campaign for Rennes in the Ligue 1.

The 17-year-old has made 28 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with a goal and an assist. According to Calciomercato and the Liverpool Echo, Klopp is interested in launching a bid for the youngster.

Camavinga has been at the club since the age of 11 and is the youngest player to win the French Ligue 1 Player of the Month award and Rennes are said to be holding out for £84 million.

Elsewhere, reports are circulating that suggest world superstar and World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe will consider a move to Anfield.

According to ESPN, the PSG man sees Liverpool as an attractive proposition. The stumbling block, however, is the fee which is expected to be around £250million to £300million – including bonuses.

In other news, the Reds are said to be keeping a track of Benfica youngster Rafael Brito, according to fresh transfer reports.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are also tracking the 18-year-old midfielder who is yet to make a first team appearance for the Portuguese outfit.

It has been suggested the teenager has a £38 million minimum release fee clause which will only be activated when Brito makes his senior debut, according to Portuguese outlet Record.

Finally, the Daily Star are claiming Liverpool have entered the race to sign Lille’s £50 million-rated midfielder Boubakary Soumaré.

The report states Chelsea have been ruled out of the race after Frank Lampard’s recent comments.

The Blues boss said, ”I’m aware of him as a player, but he is not on our radar for this window. We played against him, but he is not one on the immediate radar.”